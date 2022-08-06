Lucy Charles-Barclay Comeback, USAT CEO Moves On, World Triathlon Transgender Policy Approved, and More

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Lucy Charles-Barclay plots her comeback to racing

After being sidelined with a hip stress fracture since March, world champion triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay is readying herself to return to racing. In a series of social media posts this week, Charles, 28, shared that she is “finally a triathlete again,” and that her “journey back to full health is complete.” In a lengthy vlog, Charles Barclay details her return to running and the painstaking work she has put into rehabbing and correcting her form to prevent another injury. While Charles-Barclay has not publically shared any future racing plans, she indicated it may be soon, revealing that she threw her hat in the ring as a wild card selection for the Collins Cup later this month (though she was not selected).

USAT CEO Rocky Harris moving to Olympic Committee

After five years at the helm of USA Triathlon, CEO Rocky Harris is taking a role at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the Chief of Sport and Athlete Services, the group announced this week. In his new position, Harris will be overseeing Olympic and Paralympic sport performance, national governing body (NGB) services, sport operations and collegiate partnerships, among other areas. “We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us on the road to Paris, Milan-Cortina, and then a home Games in Los Angeles,” Harris said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to get to work with the USOPC team – a group that is as passionate, dedicated and proficient as any in the world – and our NGB partners to ensure Team USA athletes are fully successful and fully supported.” No word yet from USAT about Harris’s replacement for CEO, but USAT’s Board of Directors met over the weekend at Age Group Nationals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this weekend.

World Triathlon approves transgender athlete policy, USAT offers non-binary division at nationals

This week saw two major shifts in the ever-evolving landscape surrounding transgender and non-binary athletes in triathlon. First, World Triathlon has approved a new policy to take effect in September that will allow transgender athletes to continue competing in female categories, upon demonstrating lower concentrations of testosterone continuously for at least two years. Further, the athletes cannot have competed as a male in any sporting competition in the past four years. (The policy, however, does not address transgender athletes competing in the male category). World Triathlon cited input from advisors like transgender triathletes Joanna Harper, Chris Mosier, Rachel McBride, Verity Smith, Patty Actually, Annie Lieberman, and Veronica Ivy as well as sports scientists and academics..

Also, USAT will have a division for non-binary athletes at this weekend’s age-group national championships in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This reflects USAT’s decision to add the division to all of its competitions—including rankings and awards. A non-binary category was also included at last weekend’s Youth & Junior Nationals in West Chester, Ohio, along with a dedicated division for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Related: Not Here to Win—As A Transgender Athlete, I Belong in Triathlon



Sarah True picks up new sponsor

Sarah True is having herself a week: First, the 40-year-old won Ironman Lake Placid last Sunday in record-setting time, her first Ironman race in three years, and the first since welcoming her son last August. Then, she was selected for a wild card slot on the U.S. team for the Collins Cup. To cap it off, she picked up a new sponsor in Bonk Breakers, the nutrition and energy bar company. “I love what Bonk Breaker stands for and am excited to be working with the brand and its people,” True said. “Bonk Breaker is a perfect partnership for me. They have really fun and interesting flavors that my entire family absolutely love.”

Dairy farmer/Ironman triathlete spotlighted by American Dairy Association

Lucas Schonfeld, a 31-year-old dairy farmer in Aurora, New York, is featured in an American Dairy Association digital series. In the video, Schonfeld details how he wakes up at 4 a.m. to train before his duties on the farm, as well as how he fuels for his training and racing, which he parallels to the diet his hundreds of cows eat on his farm. “We have a team of nutritionists that formulate the diet,” Schonfeld said. “The technology I use to monitor my health is similar to how we track the cows.” Schonfeld also shared that he was inspired to get into triathlon by his dad, Will, who is a fellow dairy farmer. Last week, the younger Schonfeld finished Ironman Lake Placid in 12:14:16.

Podcast Notes

Renowned and successful pro athlete-turned-coach Siri Lindley serves up inspirational words on The Triathlete Hour, where she talks about chasing dreams, staying positive no matter what, and her recent battle with leukemia. (The podcast also bids farewell to co-host and Triathlete editor-in-chief Kelly O’Mara, whose last day was on Aug. 4)

The MX Endurance podcast offers hot takes on the captains’ picks for the Collins Cup and dips into the controversy surrounding the European team’s choice to leave Emma Pallant-Browne off the roster.

His week’s Ironwomen podcast showcases Chi Pham, an Ironman triathlete who discusses her recent decision to delete her Instagram account—and walk away from her 130,000 followers—all in the name of striking a work-life balance.

The TriDot Triathlon Podcast has a practical theme this week: 18 money-saving triathlon hacks.

Get bike pro tips from Eric Lagerstrom and Paula Findlay on the latest episode of That Triathlon Life, which also touches on training at altitude and more.

Get all the latest triathlon news in your inbox twice/week. Sign up for the Triathlete email newsletter.