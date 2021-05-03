Join Us For Our First Triathlete Zwift Ride Tomorrow with Holly Lawrence

Join us tomorrow (Tuesday, May 4) for our inaugural Triathlete Zwift ride, which this month will be led by former 70.3 world champion Holly Lawrence. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here.

Tomorrow, Lawrence—who finished sixth at Ironman 70.3 St George on Saturday—will be taking us through one of her favorite bike workouts, which also happens to be her go-to pre-race bike session that she does the day before every race. After a 20-minute warm-up, it involves a 10-minute interval in zone 3.5-4 as well as two four-minute intervals in TT position in zone 5-6. Lawrence will also be answering questions (via the Companion app) as we ride, so come join us to get in a fun, fast workout with a world champ while finding out more about her training.

Can’t make it tomorrow but want to join in the future? Going forwards, we’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MDT.

