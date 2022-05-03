Ironman St. George By the Numbers

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

While watching the Ironman World Championships in St. George this weekend, most of us will be a little obsessed with the numbers: splits, transition times, average miles per hour, and the ever-shifting place standing of our favorite pros and age-groupers. But why wait until race day? Start obsessing over the data now with our by-the-numbers guide of what it takes to pull off a race of this magnitude.

Ironman St. George Weather

.28 inches Average rainfall for May in St. George.

26% St. George average relative humidity in May.

85 degrees F Average high for St. George in May.

108 degrees F Record high for St. George in May.

49 degrees F Average low for St. George in May.

19 degrees F Record low for St. George in May.

13.7 Average wind speed for St. George in May.

Ironman St. George Course

95 feet Maximum depth of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

62 degrees F Expected water temperature on race morning.

7,374 feet Elevation gain on the bike (including the iconic Snow Canyon climb).

1,413 feet Elevation gain on the run.

29% DNF (did not finish) rate at Ironman St. George 2012, the last time the race was held as a full-distance triathlon.

13:52:55 Average age-group finishing time at Ironman St. George 2012.

Ironman St. George Race Supplies

$750,000 Professional prize purse distributed among the top 15 male and female pros.

456,190 Paper cups to stock aid stations.

52 Jars of petroleum jelly stashed around the course for athlete use.

223 Ice chests stocked with ice for athletes to cool off on the run course – in total, 114 tons of ice will be used on race day.

37,985 Ounces of chicken broth served on the course.

15,827 Energy bars distributed to athletes on race day.

1,796 Bread rolls served at the post-race buffet

190 Radios to facilitate communication between race staff and volunteer captions.

9 Fax machines to transmit information between race personnel.

Humans of Ironman St. George

3,650 Triathletes racing Ironman St. George.

127 Total countries represented at Ironman World Championship races, 1798-2022.

24 Most recorded Ironman World Championship finishes, set by Fernanda Keller of Brazil.

14 Number of Ironman World Championship appearances by Linsey Corbin, the highest of any pro triathlete racing Ironman St. George this weekend.

5,000 Volunteers supporting efforts up to and on race day.

30,000 Spectators expected to watch the race at St. George.

350 Journalists covering the race.

5 On-site announcers.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.