Introducing the Active Pass Membership

You probably noticed this week some new content on the Triathlete website. Those stories—plus a whole bunch more perks—are part of the new Active Pass membership.

We’re all familiar with the membership model. You support your favorite media outlets and, in return, get some nice swag. As advertising dollars have shifted online and the media business has changed, we’ve also had to shift how we can remain a sustainable business and deliver quality work to you.

But we wanted to provide more than tote bag and mugs as part of a membership. We wanted to provide things triathletes actually want and need.

Since 1983, Triathlete Magazine has been covering the sport of triathlon—though it used to be called “Tri-Athlete Magazine.” And a lot has changed since then, both in the sport and in the world of publishing, but our core commitment has stayed the same: to deliver news and content that educates and inspires triathletes.

Triathlete is part of Pocket Outdoor Media, which is made up by a number of iconic brands—VeloNews, Women’s Running, PodiumRunner, VeloPress, Roll Massif. We’ve all been working to figure out how to best put together a membership program that works for you. While the vast majority of coverage you’re used to from us will continue to be accessible at no cost, both here and from all of Pocket’s brands, what we’ll be offering is a whole bunch of new perks and content as part of the Active Pass membership.

So what will the Active Pass membership entail?

First and foremost, our editorial staff has grown over the last few months and we’ll be delivering enhanced editorial coverage not previously available—like deep dive in-depth reviews and new stories on the latest science and nutrition. Expect long-form features, videos, and more. Membership content, when you’re logged in, will also be an ad-free experience. (To be clear, our advertising partners have supported us well over the years and will continue to support the business for years to come. But we also know some of you want a simplified reading experience.)

But that’s not all. The $99 annual Active Pass membership also includes: access to training plans and thousands of workouts from our partner Today’s Plan, an annual magazine subscription (if you don’t want Triathlete for some reason, you can pick another one), two VeloPress books, free Roll Massif event registration, partner discounts from a number of brands, and more things in the works like members-only access and in-person events.

By our calculation, the magazine + free books + event registration + Today’s Plan subscriptions is a value of over $350. And that’s not even counting the discounts and new content.

The Active Pass membership program is our commitment to maintaining a sustainable business that will continue for decades to come to offer best-in-class content, much of it free, while delivering on our mission to inspire more people to do the activities they love, more often, with greater knowledge and enjoyment. We hope you’ll join us for the ride.