Super League Triathlon is back in California this weekend with a simple aim: to make short-course racing cool again in the USA. If you’re looking for how to watch the Super League Malibu livestream for free, look no further – we’ll have the action streaming right here on Sunday, September 17! O+ members can also access the replay on demand on Outside Watch. (Not an O+ member? Become one here for only $2.99 per month.)

Super League Malibu: Who to watch

The trip to Malibu is a third weekend of racing in a row for the athletes, and with tiredness creeping in mistakes will cost dearly.Th event weekend is also host to the biggest fund raising triathlon in the world, the star-studded Malibu Triathlon, which has already earned more than $16 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Past celebs who have participated in the Malibu Triathlon include Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Robin Williams, and Matthew McConaughey. (And in case you missed it, we interviewed two celebs from this year’s race – Karla Souza and Jimmy Tatro of ABC’s Home Economics – about how Karla convinced her coworker to give tri a try!)

But the real star power at Super League Malibu will be in the thrilling matchups of triathlon’s best and fastest pros. The women’s race will be headlined by 2021 Super League Champion Georgia Taylor-Brown, who is coming off a win in last weekend’s race in Munich. She’ll face off against speedsters Beth Potter and Taylor Spivey. 2020 Olympian Summer Rappaport will also be joining the mix this time, and is likely feeling good after her podium finish at last weekend’s Czech World Cup – can she add to her podium count for the season in Malibu?

In the men’s race, Matt Hauser will be looking to repeat his win in Munich – the Aussie is all-in on his quest for the series title, and it shows in his dominating performances. But it won’t come easy, as Hauser will have to hold off the likes of Jonny Brownlee, Hayden Wilde, and Vasco Vilaca. But the wild card of the weekend will be a name we don’t typically see in short-course racing: pro cyclist-turned Ironman champion Cam Wurf. Will he be able to hold his own against the super-speedy Super League crew?

Super League Malibu: Course and format

The stunning shores of Zuma Beach provide an awe inspiring backdrop for the best athletes on the planet to go toe-to-toe with an unpredictable sea swim really changing things up.

The Malibu race will utilize Super League’s trademark Eliminator format, in which athletes are eliminated at the end of each discipline and at the end of each mini-race—after the swim, bike, and at the finish. This goes on for three rounds, with athletes fighting hard enough to not be eliminated, but also managing their effort against fatigue.

Stage 1 – swim-bike-run (10-minute break)

Stage 2 – (Top 15 finishers from Stage 1) swim-bike-run (10-minute break)

Stage 3 – (Top 10 finishers from Stage 2) swim-bike-run

How to watch the Super League Malibu Livestream

The Super League Malibu livestream kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September17 with the women’s race, followed by the men’s race at 5:20 p.m. ET.

