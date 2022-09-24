How to Watch the 2022 Ironman World Championship Races

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Ironman World Championships in Kona, which will take place for the first time in a two-day format. The women’s pro race, plus age-group women and select men’s age groups, will take place on Thursday, October 6; the men’s pro race and age group fields will race on Saturday, October 8.

Ironman will be streaming their live broadcast on four different platforms:

Comprehensive coverage of the entire race will begin at 4:30 a.m. HT/7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch; Peacock coverage will begin at 6:00 a.m. HT/9:00 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will include the lead-up to the race. You’ll be able to watch the athletes prepare in the morning for the big day. Coverage will also run through the finish of the race—allowing viewers to see the iconic final hour. In total, there will be 20 hours of opportunity each day to tune into triathlon’s Super Bowl.

How to track an athlete at Ironman Kona

For live athlete tracking, you can follow both the professional and age-group athletes on the Ironman Tracker app (available for download from Google Play and the iTunes App Store).

The Ironman Kona Broadcast Team

The broadcast will be hosted by a team of former athletes and experts. This year’s crew includes Michael Lovato, Dede Griesbauer, Greg Welch, and Matt Lieto. Ironman World Champion Mirinda “Rinny” Carfrae will also be a guest on-course commentator during the women’s race on October 6.

