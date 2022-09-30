For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The fourth installment of the Super League Triathlon Championship series will take the fast and furious style of racing to the stunning French city of Toulouse. If you’re looking for how to watch the Super League Toulouse livestream for free, look no further – we’ll have the action streaming right here on Sunday, October 2! O+ members can also access the replay on demand on Outside Watch. (Not an O+ member? Become one here for only $2.99 per month.)

Super League Toulouse: Who to watch

The race will be the fourth in the 2022 Championship Series, and the first back for the athletes after a weekend off – meaning they will be raring to go as they vie for position ahead of the fifth and final race in Neom. Expect a passionate crowd in France, who will be rooting for hometown hero Vincent Luis along with a global lineup of triathlon stars.

Taking top billing at the French race are current points leader Taylor Spivey and 2021 Super League Champion Georgia Taylor-Brown. Only one point separates the two in the current rankings, which makes this weekend’s race a must-win. Spivey has the advantage here, as she is coming off a hometown win in Malibu. But don’t count out Taylor-Brown, who is eager to defend her overall series title. How eager? Just look at her race in Malibu, where she bounced back from a crash earlier in the race to run her way through the field and onto the podium. In their battle for top honors, Spivey and Taylor-Brown will have to fend off speedsters like Beth Potter and Non Stanford.

In the men’s race, Hayden Wilde will be looking to pad his points total as he heads into the Finale – currently, Wilde’s 43 points is a comfortable (but not too comfortable) margin over second-place Vasco Vilaca (who seems to be bouncing back from his recent seal bite just fine). But Wilde has a target on his back in Toulouse, and Australian Matt Hauser is locked in on it as he looks to improve his current third-place standing.

Super League Toulouse: Course and format

Toulouse’s Port del la Daurade will be the central point of action for the race, which will utilize the Triple Mix format, a three-stage, “mini” triathlon format which shuffles the order of the swim-bike-run on each stage. Athletes build up time in the first two stages, which determines their head starts in the final stage. The first athlete across the line in the final stage wins.

Stage 1 — Swim-bike-run

Stage 2 — Run-bike-swim

Stage 3 — Bike-swim-run (pursuit-style based on the times over the first two stages)

How to watch the Super League Toulouse Livestream

The Super League Toulouse livestream kicks off at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 with the women’s race, followed by the men’s race at 8:20 a.m. ET.

