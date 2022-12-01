How to Watch Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The 2022 North American racing season comes to a close this weekend in California in the same way it began: with a star-studded lineup and plenty of fast and furious racing—think Oceanside 70.3 in the fall. You can catch all the action live on Outside Watch – the pro men go off at 7:00 a.m. PT (local time) on Sunday, December 4, with the pro women following them into the water. Don’t miss it.

Read below for more on the course, the field, and the full race schedule.

The 70.3 Indian Wells course

It may be cold and snowy in most of the United States, but the 70.3 Indian Wells course, located in the southern California desert outside of Palm Springs, is a racing paradise with sunshine and 70-degree F temperatures. After a one-loop reservoir swim, athletes will traverse flat county roads before hitting the Thermal raceway. Athletes will then head through the city of La Quinta on their way towards the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. They will then complete a two-loop run course over the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

If that sounds like a fast course, that’s because it is – and precisely why this race will be so exciting to watch.

Who to watch

In the men’s pro race, Lionel Sanders is scheduled to face off against the likes of Sam Long, Justin Metzler, Bart Aernouts, Eric Lagerstrom, and Jackson Laundry (who will be attempting a double-race weekend with Clash Daytona and 70.3 Indian Wells.)

The women’s pro race will be just as exciting, with superstars Paula Findlay, Tamara Jewett, Danielle Lewis, Renee Kiley, and Jeanne Collogne headlining a speedy field.

How to watch

Lucky for you, Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells is one of the dozen 70.3 races broadcast on Outside Watch this year. You can watch live for free on Outside Watch, with the pre-show starting at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT a.m. Sunday, December 4. (Athletes start about 30 minutes later.)

Or, if you’re in the U.S. or Canada, download the Outside app. Replays of this race (and all races streamed by Outside Watch this year) are available after the race for O+ members – perfect for watching during your winter trainer rides.