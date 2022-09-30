Hawaii Ironman World Championships 2022: By The Numbers

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For the first time in the event’s 40-plus year history, the 2022 Ironman World Championship race will be held as a two-day event, on Thursday, Oct. 6 (led by the women’s pro field and half the age-groupers) and on Saturday, Oct. 8 (with the men’s pros and more age-groupers). The new format means double the excitement—and double the data. To get you ready for your weekend of race viewing, study up on these facts and figures, along with some significant stats from the past.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

Ironman Kona Stats: Kailua-Kona Weather

72 degrees F Average low for Kona in October.

85 degrees F Average high for Kona in October.

1.2 inches Average rainfall for October in Kailua.

4.36 inches Average rainfall for October in Hawi.

94 degrees F Record high for Kona in October.

58 degrees F Record low for Kona in October

85 percent Average humidity during the coolest part of the day. (Humidity is around 40 percent during the afternoon).

6:16 a.m. Expected sunrise in Kona on October 6 (7:17 a.m. on October 8).

6:08 p.m. Expected sunset in Kona on October 6 (6:06 p.m. on October 8).

Ironman Kona Stats: Hawaii Ironman Course

(Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

79.5-80.1 degrees F Expected water temperature on race day.

90 Feet Deepest part of swim course in Kailua Bay.

2 hours and 20 minutes Swim course cut-off.

5,814 feet Total elevation gain on the bike.

4 Penalty tents on the bike course, where athletes who receive a blue card (for drafting and intentional littering) or a yellow card (for any other infraction) must stay for a specified time.

10 hours and 30 minutes Bike course cut-off.

1,009 feet Total elevation gain on the run.

17 hours The current cut-off for total race time.

Ironman Kona Stats: Ironman Hawaii Pro Race

(: Nils Nilsen/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

$750,000 Professional prize purse distributed among the top 15 male and female pros, with the winners each receiving $125,000.

52 Professional women on the 2022 start list.

55 Professional men on the 2022 start list.

7:51:13 Men’s course record, set by Jan Frodeno in 2019.

8:26:16 Women’s course record, set by Daniela Ryf in 2018.

46:29 Men’s swim record, set by Jan Sibbersen in 2018.

48:14 Women’s swim record, set by Lucy Charles in 2018.

4:09:06 Men’s bike record, set by Cameron Wurf in 2018.

4:26:07 Women’s bike record, set by Daniela Ryf in 2018.

2:39:45 Men’s run record, set by Patrick Lange in 2016.

2:50:26 Women’s run record, set by Mirinda Carfrae in 2014.

Ironman Kona Stats: Humans of Ironman Hawaii

(Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

30 percent Average percentage of athletes competing from the U.S.

5,000-plus Age-group athletes competing over the two-day event.

0.00006 percent Number of the world’s population who have made it to the Ironman World Championship.

6 percent Number of yearly Ironman participants who qualify for Kona.

8,000 Expected number of volunteers supporting efforts up to and on both race days.

100 police officers managing important intersections along the course.

100 Ironman staff members on hand to set-up, clean-up, and re-set-up the finish and transition areas between the two races.

Ironman Kona Stats: Ironman Hawaii Record Setters

(Photo: Oliver Baker)

26 hours, 19 minutes The event’s slowest time on record, set by 73-year-old Walt Stack in 1982.

14 The age of the event’s youngest-ever competitor, Rodkey Faust, who competed in 1982 and finished in 13 hours, 36 minutes. (Ironman now limits all races to those 18 and older.)

85 The age of the oldest-ever finisher in Kona, Hiromu Inada of Japan, who completed the 2018 race in 16 hours 53 minutes.

78 The age of the oldest-ever female finisher in Kona, Harriet Anderson, who finished the Ironman World Championship 21 times, claiming age-group wins 11 times.

6 feet, 6 inches Height of Darryl Haley, a former linebacker in the NFL, considered the the largest person to finish the Ironman World Champs.

