Have Digital Expertise? Love Triathlon? Come Work With Us!

Want to spend your work days talking about triathlon? Go deep on social media? Know everything about SEO and digital production?

Good news! We’re hiring a digital editor for Triathlete.

Our digital editor is the point-person for digital strategy and production—from SEO optimization to helping craft wide-reaching social campaigns. They’re the primary person responsible for the day-to-day operations on Triathlete’s website. This includes knowledge and execution of digital best practices, such as SEO and data-driven strategies, the pace and volume of a modern edit operation, and top-level headline and packaging skills.

The ideal candidate must have thorough digital knowledge, be excited about continuously growing that knowledge, and be proactive about utilizing across Triathlete’s new and archival content. This will require an in-depth understanding of analytics and a willingness to use data to drive daily, weekly, and monthly content decisions. They must also understand the various social and email platforms, and have ideas about how to best use them to reach and grow the Triathlete audience.

In addition to managing the overall digital workflow, the digital editor is responsible for owning a portion of the daily editorial assigning, writing, and editing, and should have a knowledge of (and love for!) the triathlon and endurance sports space.

With multiple content projects happening across platforms, you’ll need to be hyper-organized, calm under (deadline) pressure, and a great team player. Plus, we think we have fun!

This position will be based out of our Boulder, Colorado headquarters, but remote workers will be considered.

What You’ll Do

Work with editor-in-chief to develop content strategy and editorial plans for Triathlete’s digital arms

Collaborate with the rest of the Triathlete editorial team to create innovative editorial products across membership and non-membership

Collaborate with the rest of the Triathlete editorial team to ensure the print and digital products compliment each other and work together to achieve brand goals

Manage digital contributing writers and photographers

Oversee digital monthly budget

Study and utilize analytics and make content adjustments based on monthly and yearly goals

Ensure that all digital content adheres to SEO best practices and develop overarching SEO plan for increasing traffic

Nourish the growth of the Triathlete brand and community on social media channels

Write, research, and edit articles for Triathlete

What You Bring