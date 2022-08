Captains Choose Final 2022 Collins Cup Teams

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Start your engines – the 2022 Collins Cup teams have been set. The flagship event of the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) pits the best short- and long-course athletes in triathlon in head-to-head matchups over a 2km swim, 80km bike and an 18km run for a chance at a $1.5 million prize purse.

The three teams – U.S., Europe, and International – contain 12 athletes each. The top four men and women in the PTO World Ranking for each region as of the end of July qualified automatically for the Collins Cup. In addition, each team’s captains selected two male and female wildcards (known as “Captains’ Picks” for each team), chosen regardless of PTO World Ranking. Matchups will be selected by team captains as well, and announced prior to race day.

The race will take place on August 21, 2022 in Slovakia, and will be streamed live for free on Outside Watch. After the race, O+ members will be able to access replays on demand.

Collins Cup 2022 Teams

Team USA

Captains: Julie Moss, Dave Scott

Automatic Qualifiers:

Matt Hanson, USA (Current PTO ranking: 9)

2022 Ironman Des Moines: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: Second

Sam Long, USA (Current PTO ranking 10)

2022 Challenge Walchsee: Second

2022 Clash Miami: First

Rudy von Berg, USA (Current PTO ranking: 14)

2022 Ironman France: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: Third

Chris Leiferman, USA (Current PTO ranking: 17)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Marbella: Second

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Fourth

Taylor Knibb, USA (Current PTO ranking: 5)

2022 WTCS Yokohama: Sixth

2022 Ironman 70.3 California: First

Skye Moench, USA (Current PTO ranking: 6)

2022 Ironman Des Moines: First

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Fourth

Chelsea Sodaro, USA (Current PTO ranking: )

2022 PTO Canadian Open: Third

2022 Ironman Hamburg: Second

Current PTO ranking: 11

Jackie Hering, USA (Current PTO ranking: 13)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: First

2021 Clash Daytona: First

Captain’s Picks:

Sarah True, USA (Current PTO ranking: 61)

2022 Ironman Lake Placid: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Eagleman: First

Ben Kanute, USA (Current PTO ranking: 19)

2022 Clash Miami: Third

2022 Ironman 70.3 California: Fifth

Sophie Watts, USA (Current PTO ranking: 23)

2022 Clash Watkins Glen: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Eagleman

Jason West, USA (Current PTO ranking: 28)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: First

2022 Clash Watkins Glen: Second

Current PTO ranking: 28

Team Europe

Captains: Natascha Badmann, Normann Stadler

Automatic Qualifiers:

Kristian Blummenfelt, NOR (Current PTO ranking: 1)

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: First

2022 PTO Canadian Open: Second

Gustav Iden, NOR (Current PTO ranking: 2)

2022 PTO Canadian Open: First

2022 Challenge Championship: First

Patrick Lange, DEU (Current PTO ranking: 3)

2022 Challenge Roth: Second

2021 Challenge Budva: Second

Magnus Ditlev, DEN (Current PTO ranking: 4)

2022 Challenge Roth: First

2022 Ironman Texas: Second

Daniela Ryf, CHE (Current PTO ranking: 1)

2022 Ironman Switzerland: First

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: First

Anne Haug, DEU (Current PTO ranking: 2)

2022 Challenge Roth: First

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Third

Laura Philipp, DEU (Current PTO ranking: 3)

2022 Ironman Hamburg: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Kraichgau: First

Kat Matthews, GBR (Current PTO ranking: 4)

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Second

2022 Ironman 70.3 Lanzarote: First

Captain’s Picks

Nicola Spirig, CHE (Current PTO ranking: 16)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Mallorca: Second

2022 Challenge Mogan-Gran Canaria: Fourth

Daniel Bakkegard, DEN (Current PTO ranking: 7)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Elsinore: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Dubai: Second

Holly Lawrence, GBR (Current PTO ranking: 12)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: Third

2022 Ironman 70.3 California: Third

Sam Laidlow, FRA (Current PTO ranking: 11)

2022 PTO Canadian Open: Fourth

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Eighth

Team International

Captains: Erin Baker, Craig Alexander

Automatic Qualifiers:

Lionel Sanders, CAN (Current PTO ranking: 5)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Mont Tremblant: First

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Second

Braden Currie, NZL (Current PTO ranking: 6)

2022 Ironman Cairns: Second

2022 Ironman St. George World Championship: Third

Max Neumann, AUS (Current PTO ranking: 13)

2022 Ironman Cairns: First

2022 Challenge Shepparton: Third

Jackson Laundry, CAN (Current PTO ranking: 18)

2022 Ironman 70.3 Mont Tremblant: Third

2022 Ironman 70.3 California: First

Paula Findlay, CAN (Current PTO ranking: 7)

2022 PTO Canadian Open: Second

2022 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga: Second

Ashleigh Gentle, AUS (Current PTO ranking: 8)

2022 PTO Canadian Open: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Andorra: First

Tamara Jewett, CAN (Current PTO ranking: 17)

2022 Ironman Mont-Tremblant: First

2022 Ironman 70.3 Eagleman: Second

Ellie Salthouse, AUS (Current PTO ranking: 20)

2021 Ironman 70.3 Memphis: First

2021 Ironman 70.3 Augusta: First

Captain’s Picks:

Flora Duffy, BMU (Current PTO ranking: Unranked)

2022 WTCS Hamburg: First

2022 WTCS Yokohama: Third

Hayden Wilde, NZL (Current PTO ranking: Unranked)

2022 WTCS Hamburg: First

2022 WTCS Leeds: First

Vittoria Lopes, BRA (Current PTO ranking: 152)

2022 LA Triathlon: First

2022 PTO Canadian Open: Seventh

Aaron Royle, AUS (Current PTO ranking: 43)