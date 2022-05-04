Breakfast with Bob: Skye Moench

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Skye Moench is currently #8 in the PTO World Rankings. She won Ironman Chattanooga and was 2nd at Ironman Florida in 2021. Last September, Skye finished 6th here in St George at the 70.3 World Championships. She loves the course is ready for a great day on Saturday.

