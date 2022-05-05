Breakfast with Bob: Sam Long

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

On Saturday, Sam Long will tackle his first Ironman World Championship, and he has extra motivation as he races for his brother, for himself, and for all the others who have been hit by a car on their bike. A great conversation with Mr. Yo-Yo-Yo himself a few days before the big race.

RELATED: St. George Pro Bike: Sam Long’s Trek Speed Concept

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

More Breakfast with Bob