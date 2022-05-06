Breakfast with Bob: Matt Russell

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Matt became a lot of people’s sentimental favorite pro after his horrific bike crash during Ironman Kona in 2017 and his triumphant return in 2018 where he finished in 6th place. Matt followed that up with a joyous victory at Ironman Lake Placid in 2019. Matt has also warmed the hearts of many with his tradition of doing the “Blazeman Roll” across finish lines in honor of mother and others with ALS.

