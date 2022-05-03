Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

News

Breakfast with Bob: Mark Allen

Whenever we have six-time Ironman World Champion Mark Allen on the show, we know we're going to get some awesome nuggets of insight and wisdom.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Whenever we have six-time Ironman World Champion Mark Allen on the show, we know we’re going to get some awesome nuggets of insight and wisdom. It was great to have “The Grip” join us a few days before the Ironman World Championship in St. George for a chat.

RELATED: How to Watch the Ironman World Championship in St. George

 

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

More Breakfast with Bob

promo logo