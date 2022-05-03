Breakfast with Bob: Mark Allen

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Whenever we have six-time Ironman World Champion Mark Allen on the show, we know we’re going to get some awesome nuggets of insight and wisdom. It was great to have “The Grip” join us a few days before the Ironman World Championship in St. George for a chat.

RELATED: How to Watch the Ironman World Championship in St. George

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

More Breakfast with Bob