Breakfast with Bob: Linsey Corbin

Linsey Corbin is here in St George for her record 14th Ironman World Championship, and the “seasoned veteran” is looking forward to the full test that the race will present on Saturday – tackling the challenging course, conditions, and managing everything the day brings. It’s clear Linsey is in a great place and frame of mind heading into race day.

