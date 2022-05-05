Breakfast with Bob: Kat Matthews

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Before Kat Matthews takes on the Sub-8 attempt in June, she’ll tackle a little thing called the Ironman World Championship on a tough St. George course. Matthews is no stranger to tough courses: in March, Kat won on the also-tough Ironman 70.3 Lanzarote course, and was 4th here in St George at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship last September, throwing down the 3rd fastest bike split of the day. She’s currently #6 in the PTO World Rankings and has the experience to do something special here on Saturday.

