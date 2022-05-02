Become a Member

Breakfast with Bob: Heather Jackson

The four-time Wildflower Triathlon champion is drawing on her successes and love of tough courses to put together an awesome race here on Saturday.

Crowd favorite Heather Jackson had a pretty great 2021, winning Ironman Florida and finishing 2nd at Ironman Lake Placid. She’s finished as high as 3rd in Kona, and was 8th here in St George at the 70.3 in May 2019. The four-time Wildflower Triathlon champion is drawing on her successes and love of the brutal Wildflower course to put together an awesome race here on Saturday.

RELATED: How to Watch the Ironman World Championship in St. George

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

