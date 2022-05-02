Breakfast with Bob: Heather Jackson

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Crowd favorite Heather Jackson had a pretty great 2021, winning Ironman Florida and finishing 2nd at Ironman Lake Placid. She’s finished as high as 3rd in Kona, and was 8th here in St George at the 70.3 in May 2019. The four-time Wildflower Triathlon champion is drawing on her successes and love of the brutal Wildflower course to put together an awesome race here on Saturday.

