Breakfast with Bob: Daniel Baekkegard

Can we really call Daniel Baekkegard a “rising star” if he’s ranked #4 in the PTO World Rankings? The young Dane announced his presence with authority in the pro ranks when he won his first Ironman in Austria in 2019. He then finished 15th in Kona at his first Ironman World Championship, despite riding most of the bike with a mechanical. Since then, Daniel has won three 70.3s, and finished 3rd last September in St George at the 70.3 World Championships. How will he do this weekend in St. George?

