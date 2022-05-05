Breakfast with Bob: Cam Wurf

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

When he’s not helping his pro cycling team win the Paris-Roubaix or riding the classics, Cam Wurf focuses on his other career as a professional triathlete. We chat about both endeavors as he gets ready to take on the Ironman World Championship here in St. George on Saturday.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

