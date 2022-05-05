Become a Member

News

Breakfast with Bob: Ben Hoffman

The Hoff has had a lot of experience and success racing in St. George.

Ben Hoffman just threw down an awesome race at Ironman Texas to take a massive win a mere two weeks ago. His 2:40 run there may sound fast, but that’s nothing compared to his 2:36 marathon at Ironman Florida three weeks after his 4th place finish in Kona in 2019. Ben’s had a lot of experience and success racing in St. George, including winning the Ironman in 2012, finishing 4th in 2011, and 2nd in 2010. He’s also finished 5th, 6th, and 7th in the St. George 70.3. So if you get lost on race day, just ask The Hoff for directions.

RELATED: How to Watch the Ironman World Championship in St. George

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.

