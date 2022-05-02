Breakfast with Bob: Anne Haug

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Anne Haug is the defending Ironman World Champion, taking on the St. George version of the race after running a blistering fast 2:51:07 in her last Ironman World Championship race in Kona. Anne just finished 2nd at Ironman 70.3 Lanzarote in March, and last year she won Challenge Roth. What is her mindset as she heads into this weekend’s race?

RELATED: How to Watch the Ironman World Championship in St. George

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Bookmark this page for the latest news and insider info from St. George.