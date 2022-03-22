Become the Best Triathlete You Can Be With Outside Learn

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

As triathletes, there’s always something more for us to learn or improve on—and, as of today, we have a new online education hub to help you do exactly that. Outside Learn—part of Outside, Triathlete’s parent company—is an online hub that’s loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons for beginners and seasoned athletes.

While there are courses on running, strength training, and even skiing, and meal plans for all kinds of athletes, of particular interest to triathletes is the 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 course, led by Coach Jim Vance. Our 10-week course includes not just a comprehensive training program, but also instruction on building open-water swim skills, proper race nutrition, staying injury-free, the art of tapering, and plenty more. Vance is an endurance coach, author, and former professional triathlete. His science-based philosophy of leaving no stone unturned has seen success with athletes from total newcomers to 2016 Olympian Ben Kanute.

And, of course, there’s more than just swim, bike, and run available on Outside Learn. You’ll also find expert-led instruction for nutrition, fitness, yoga, wilderness cooking, navigation, survival, skiing, and even photography. You can find out more at learn.outsideonline.com. These courses are available exclusively to Outside+ members.

“Outside Learn courses are designed to help you do more of what you love, whether that takes you into the wilderness, ski area, studio, or kitchen,” said Andy Patrick, executive director of Outside Learn. “And there’s no limit to what you can learn, with dozens of new intro courses, master classes, training plans, and nutrition programs added every month, just for Outside+ members.”

Outside Learn’s mission is to inspire and educate people to become active members of a community that believes in living a life of outdoor adventure and purpose, Patrick said. “Our purpose is to ignite an emotional connection between instructor, brand, and community. while offering tangible paths toward the experiences that remind us what it means to be alive,” he said. As an Outside+ member, you’ll get these online classes and in-person workshops, with more for endurance athletes on the way—all providing unprecedented access to a community of athletes and instructors shaping our sports.

