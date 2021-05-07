Announcing Our 2021 “Win This Bike” Winner

Out of over 10,000 entries in our annual Win This Bike contest, there could only be one winner. Using a random number generator, we have selected the lucky triathlete: Joe R. from Arlington, Virginia. Joe will be crushing bike courses in no time on his brand new Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 DISC Di2, worth $8,000.

Joe started his tri journey at the beginning of 2020 and began training with the DC Triathlon club—with plans to complete his first race in June. “Obviously, those plans didn’t work out,” he said. “So, I have spent the last year working from home, running on local trails, and wearing down bike tires on my stationary trainer.” Now, he’s planning to continue training through 2021 with the goal of racing safely and swiftly in 2022. The new bike should help!

A huge thank you to everyone who participated in our cover bike contest. Better luck next year!