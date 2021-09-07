70.3 World Championship Start List Announced

Next weekend, the 70.3 World Championship will take to St. George, Utah in a condensed one-day format—meaning both the men and the women will hit the water on Sept. 18 to crown two new world champions on the hilly, tough course. (The 70.3 World Championships will return to St. George next year, after a shuffling of events due to COVID moved the 2022 race from New Zealand.)

With the 2021 Ironman World Championships in Kona postponed from October to February of next year, the 70.3 World Championships are the main long-course world title up for grabs this fall—and the start lists released by Ironman last week show a deep field from around the world. (Though with COVID travel restrictions ongoing, some athletes from Europe, Australia, and New Zealand may not be able to make it into the country.)

There are a few notable absences from the start lists: Olympic champion Flora Duffy, who had previously qualified for a 70.3 Worlds spot, won’t be starting after an exhausting and busy post-Tokyo month, and defending Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno didn’t have a spot in St. George (though no word on whether or not Ironman would have made an exception for the GOAT). Frodeno has hinted he’ll instead target either Ironman Chattanooga or Ironman California later this year. Both Kona champions Anne Haug and Patrick Lange won in Challenge Roth this past weekend and are not racing in St. George.

There are also a few question marks of people who are currently on the start list but may not actually start: Lionel Sanders has confirmed that he will be pulling out of St. George, Utah to focus on Chattanooga and California as well. Taylor Knibb, who impressed at her debut 70.3 in Boulder, at the World Triathlon final in Canada, and then again at the Collins Cup, is seeing how her body recovers from all the racing. Sebi Kienle pulled out of Challenge Roth this past weekend—and it is not currently clear if he’ll start in St. George. And it also seems unlikely that Alistair Brownlee starts, having just undergone foot surgery and being currently in the midst of a massive gravel riding adventure.

70.3 World Championship Women’s Start List

101 Ryf Daniela CHE 102 Lawrence Holly GBR 103 Simmonds Imogen CHE 104 Sodaro Chelsea USA 105 Charles-Barclay Lucy GBR 106 Pallant-Browne Emma GBR 107 Svensk Sara SWE 109 Matthews Katrina GBR 110 Findlay Paula CAN 111 Lester Carrie AUS 112 Moench Skye USA 113 Metzler Jeanni ZAF 114 Hering Jackie USA 115 Salthouse Ellie AUS 116 Norden Lisa SWE 117 Bartlett Nikki GBR 119 Kessler Meredith USA 120 Hall Lucy GBR 121 Smith Lesley USA 122 Piampiano Sarah USA 123 McCauley Jocelyn USA 124 Oliveira Pamella BRA 126 Lee India GBR 127 Thek Grace AUS 128 Stage-Nielsen Maja DNK 129 Becharas Lisa USA 130 Reischmann Anne DEU 131 Jewett Tamara CAN 132 Lane Chloe AUS 133 Mathieux Justine FRA 134 Lewis Danielle USA 136 Iemmolo Julie FRA 137 Knibb Taylor USA 138 Withrow Kelsey USA 139 Best-Pohl Anna-Lena DEU 140 Krüger Katharina DEU 141 Laine Kinsey USA 142 Sheedy-Ryan Felicity AUS 143 Thams Line DNK 144 Alexander Grace USA 145 Pesch Maddy USA 146 Luethi Diane CHE 147 Mensch Rachel USA 148 Wendorff Amanda USA 149 Goodell Kimberly USA 150 Fletcher Jenny CAN

70.3 World Championship Men’s Start List