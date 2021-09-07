70.3 World Championship Start List Announced
50 pro women and 65 men are on the start lists for the 2021 70.3 World Championships.
Next weekend, the 70.3 World Championship will take to St. George, Utah in a condensed one-day format—meaning both the men and the women will hit the water on Sept. 18 to crown two new world champions on the hilly, tough course. (The 70.3 World Championships will return to St. George next year, after a shuffling of events due to COVID moved the 2022 race from New Zealand.)
With the 2021 Ironman World Championships in Kona postponed from October to February of next year, the 70.3 World Championships are the main long-course world title up for grabs this fall—and the start lists released by Ironman last week show a deep field from around the world. (Though with COVID travel restrictions ongoing, some athletes from Europe, Australia, and New Zealand may not be able to make it into the country.)
There are a few notable absences from the start lists: Olympic champion Flora Duffy, who had previously qualified for a 70.3 Worlds spot, won’t be starting after an exhausting and busy post-Tokyo month, and defending Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno didn’t have a spot in St. George (though no word on whether or not Ironman would have made an exception for the GOAT). Frodeno has hinted he’ll instead target either Ironman Chattanooga or Ironman California later this year. Both Kona champions Anne Haug and Patrick Lange won in Challenge Roth this past weekend and are not racing in St. George.
There are also a few question marks of people who are currently on the start list but may not actually start: Lionel Sanders has confirmed that he will be pulling out of St. George, Utah to focus on Chattanooga and California as well. Taylor Knibb, who impressed at her debut 70.3 in Boulder, at the World Triathlon final in Canada, and then again at the Collins Cup, is seeing how her body recovers from all the racing. Sebi Kienle pulled out of Challenge Roth this past weekend—and it is not currently clear if he’ll start in St. George. And it also seems unlikely that Alistair Brownlee starts, having just undergone foot surgery and being currently in the midst of a massive gravel riding adventure.
70.3 World Championship Women’s Start List
|101
|Ryf
|Daniela
|CHE
|102
|Lawrence
|Holly
|GBR
|103
|Simmonds
|Imogen
|CHE
|104
|Sodaro
|Chelsea
|USA
|105
|Charles-Barclay
|Lucy
|GBR
|106
|Pallant-Browne
|Emma
|GBR
|107
|Svensk
|Sara
|SWE
|109
|Matthews
|Katrina
|GBR
|110
|Findlay
|Paula
|CAN
|111
|Lester
|Carrie
|AUS
|112
|Moench
|Skye
|USA
|113
|Metzler
|Jeanni
|ZAF
|114
|Hering
|Jackie
|USA
|115
|Salthouse
|Ellie
|AUS
|116
|Norden
|Lisa
|SWE
|117
|Bartlett
|Nikki
|GBR
|119
|Kessler
|Meredith
|USA
|120
|Hall
|Lucy
|GBR
|121
|Smith
|Lesley
|USA
|122
|Piampiano
|Sarah
|USA
|123
|McCauley
|Jocelyn
|USA
|124
|Oliveira
|Pamella
|BRA
|126
|Lee
|India
|GBR
|127
|Thek
|Grace
|AUS
|128
|Stage-Nielsen
|Maja
|DNK
|129
|Becharas
|Lisa
|USA
|130
|Reischmann
|Anne
|DEU
|131
|Jewett
|Tamara
|CAN
|132
|Lane
|Chloe
|AUS
|133
|Mathieux
|Justine
|FRA
|134
|Lewis
|Danielle
|USA
|136
|Iemmolo
|Julie
|FRA
|137
|Knibb
|Taylor
|USA
|138
|Withrow
|Kelsey
|USA
|139
|Best-Pohl
|Anna-Lena
|DEU
|140
|Krüger
|Katharina
|DEU
|141
|Laine
|Kinsey
|USA
|142
|Sheedy-Ryan
|Felicity
|AUS
|143
|Thams
|Line
|DNK
|144
|Alexander
|Grace
|USA
|145
|Pesch
|Maddy
|USA
|146
|Luethi
|Diane
|CHE
|147
|Mensch
|Rachel
|USA
|148
|Wendorff
|Amanda
|USA
|149
|Goodell
|Kimberly
|USA
|150
|Fletcher
|Jenny
|CAN
70.3 World Championship Men’s Start List
|1
|Iden
|Gustav
|NOR
|2
|Brownlee
|Alistair
|GBR
|3
|Von Berg
|Rudy
|USA
|4
|Blummenfelt
|Kristian
|NOR
|5
|Gomez
|Javier
|ESP
|6
|Appleton
|Sam
|AUS
|7
|Weiss
|Bradley
|ZAF
|8
|Kanute
|Ben
|USA
|9
|Sanders
|Lionel
|CAN
|10
|Reed
|Tim
|AUS
|11
|Raelert
|Michael
|DEU
|12
|Long
|Sam
|USA
|14
|Hanson
|Matthew
|USA
|15
|Bækkegård
|Daniel
|DNK
|16
|Leiferman
|Chris
|USA
|17
|Goodwin
|George
|GBR
|18
|Ditlev
|Magnus
|DNK
|19
|Neumann
|Max
|AUS
|20
|Dreitz
|Andreas
|DEU
|21
|Funk
|Frederic
|DEU
|22
|Angert
|Florian
|DEU
|23
|Laundry
|Jackson
|CAN
|24
|Smith
|Kyle
|NZL
|26
|Azevedo
|Filipe
|PRT
|27
|Stratmann
|Jan
|DEU
|28
|Clavel
|Maurice
|DEU
|30
|Chartier
|Collin
|USA
|31
|Gambles
|Joe
|AUS
|32
|Mignon
|Clement
|FRA
|33
|West
|Jason
|USA
|34
|Costes
|Antony
|FRA
|35
|Ruttmann
|Paul
|AUT
|36
|Mendez Cruz
|Mauricio
|MEX
|37
|Herbst
|Marcus
|DEU
|38
|Taagholt
|Miki
|DNK
|39
|Jarrige
|Yvan
|FRA
|40
|Teagle
|James
|GBR
|41
|Smales
|Elliot
|GBR
|42
|Reid
|Taylor
|CAN
|43
|Frommhold
|Nils
|DEU
|44
|Barnaby
|Gregory
|ITA
|45
|Chase
|Nicholas
|USA
|46
|Deckard
|Robbie
|USA
|47
|Kallin
|Robert
|SWE
|49
|Lagerstrom
|Eric
|USA
|50
|Amorelli
|Igor
|BRA
|51
|Ulloa
|Martin
|CHL
|52
|Toldi
|Fernando
|BRA
|53
|Rana
|Ivan
|ESP
|54
|Rea
|Tim
|AUS
|55
|Noodt
|Mika
|DEU
|56
|Smith
|Brennen
|CAN
|57
|Le Berre
|Yohan
|FRA
|58
|Faldum
|Gabor
|HUN
|59
|Magnien
|Dylan
|FRA
|61
|Andrie
|Marty
|USA
|62
|Royle
|Aaron
|AUS
|63
|Rodriguez Hernandez
|Tomas
|MEX
|64
|Metzler
|Justin
|USA
|65
|Butterfield
|Tyler
|BMU