70.3 World Championship Start List Announced

50 pro women and 65 men are on the start lists for the 2021 70.3 World Championships.

Next weekend, the 70.3 World Championship will take to St. George, Utah in a condensed one-day format—meaning both the men and the women will hit the water on Sept. 18 to crown two new world champions on the hilly, tough course. (The 70.3 World Championships will return to St. George next year, after a shuffling of events due to COVID moved the 2022 race from New Zealand.)

With the 2021 Ironman World Championships in Kona postponed from October to February of next year, the 70.3 World Championships are the main long-course world title up for grabs this fall—and the start lists released by Ironman last week show a deep field from around the world. (Though with COVID travel restrictions ongoing, some athletes from Europe, Australia, and New Zealand may not be able to make it into the country.)

There are a few notable absences from the start lists: Olympic champion Flora Duffy, who had previously qualified for a 70.3 Worlds spot, won’t be starting after an exhausting and busy post-Tokyo month, and defending Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno didn’t have a spot in St. George (though no word on whether or not Ironman would have made an exception for the GOAT). Frodeno has hinted he’ll instead target either Ironman Chattanooga or Ironman California later this year. Both Kona champions Anne Haug and Patrick Lange won in Challenge Roth this past weekend and are not racing in St. George.

There are also a few question marks of people who are currently on the start list but may not actually start: Lionel Sanders has confirmed that he will be pulling out of St. George, Utah to focus on Chattanooga and California as well. Taylor Knibb, who impressed at her debut 70.3 in Boulder, at the World Triathlon final in Canada, and then again at the Collins Cup, is seeing how her body recovers from all the racing. Sebi Kienle pulled out of Challenge Roth this past weekend—and it is not currently clear if he’ll start in St. George. And it also seems unlikely that Alistair Brownlee starts, having just undergone foot surgery and being currently in the midst of a massive gravel riding adventure.

70.3 World Championship Women’s Start List

101 Ryf Daniela CHE
102 Lawrence Holly GBR
103 Simmonds Imogen CHE
104 Sodaro Chelsea USA
105 Charles-Barclay Lucy GBR
106 Pallant-Browne Emma GBR
107 Svensk Sara SWE
109 Matthews Katrina GBR
110 Findlay Paula CAN
111 Lester Carrie AUS
112 Moench Skye USA
113 Metzler Jeanni ZAF
114 Hering Jackie USA
115 Salthouse Ellie AUS
116 Norden Lisa SWE
117 Bartlett Nikki GBR
119 Kessler Meredith USA
120 Hall Lucy GBR
121 Smith Lesley USA
122 Piampiano Sarah USA
123 McCauley Jocelyn USA
124 Oliveira Pamella BRA
126 Lee India GBR
127 Thek Grace AUS
128 Stage-Nielsen Maja DNK
129 Becharas Lisa USA
130 Reischmann Anne DEU
131 Jewett Tamara CAN
132 Lane Chloe AUS
133 Mathieux Justine FRA
134 Lewis Danielle USA
136 Iemmolo Julie FRA
137 Knibb Taylor USA
138 Withrow Kelsey USA
139 Best-Pohl Anna-Lena DEU
140 Krüger Katharina DEU
141 Laine Kinsey USA
142 Sheedy-Ryan Felicity AUS
143 Thams Line DNK
144 Alexander Grace USA
145 Pesch Maddy USA
146 Luethi Diane CHE
147 Mensch Rachel USA
148 Wendorff Amanda USA
149 Goodell Kimberly USA
150 Fletcher Jenny CAN

70.3 World Championship Men’s Start List

1 Iden Gustav NOR
2 Brownlee Alistair GBR
3 Von Berg Rudy USA
4 Blummenfelt Kristian NOR
5 Gomez Javier ESP
6 Appleton Sam AUS
7 Weiss Bradley ZAF
8 Kanute Ben USA
9 Sanders Lionel CAN
10 Reed Tim AUS
11 Raelert Michael DEU
12 Long Sam USA
14 Hanson Matthew USA
15 Bækkegård Daniel DNK
16 Leiferman Chris USA
17 Goodwin George GBR
18 Ditlev Magnus DNK
19 Neumann Max AUS
20 Dreitz Andreas DEU
21 Funk Frederic DEU
22 Angert Florian DEU
23 Laundry Jackson CAN
24 Smith Kyle NZL
26 Azevedo Filipe PRT
27 Stratmann Jan DEU
28 Clavel Maurice DEU
30 Chartier Collin USA
31 Gambles Joe AUS
32 Mignon Clement FRA
33 West Jason USA
34 Costes Antony FRA
35 Ruttmann Paul AUT
36 Mendez Cruz Mauricio MEX
37 Herbst Marcus DEU
38 Taagholt Miki DNK
39 Jarrige Yvan FRA
40 Teagle James GBR
41 Smales Elliot GBR
42 Reid Taylor CAN
43 Frommhold Nils DEU
44 Barnaby Gregory ITA
45 Chase Nicholas USA
46 Deckard Robbie USA
47 Kallin Robert SWE
49 Lagerstrom Eric USA
50 Amorelli Igor BRA
51 Ulloa Martin CHL
52 Toldi Fernando BRA
53 Rana Ivan ESP
54 Rea Tim AUS
55 Noodt Mika DEU
56 Smith Brennen CAN
57 Le Berre Yohan FRA
58 Faldum Gabor HUN
59 Magnien Dylan FRA
61 Andrie Marty USA
62 Royle Aaron AUS
63 Rodriguez Hernandez Tomas MEX
64 Metzler Justin USA
65 Butterfield Tyler BMU

