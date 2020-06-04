3 Endurance Conferences Offer Virtual Experiences

With most of 2020’s triathlon race calendar eliminated, conference organizers are coming up with creative ways to make sure the sport and those that rely on it for income continue to thrive. With that in mind, we’re sharing details of three endurance conferences that have shifted to virtual events to provide education during an uncertain time. While it’s not the networking experience many attend these conferences for, it is a unique opportunity to learn from the sport’s greatest minds—without ever leaving your house.

Endurance Conference

June 5-7

Enduranceconference.com

Cost: Free, but suggested donation to support the USA Triathlon Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

The details: Of all of the conferences, this one is likely to provide the most benefit for athletes. Sports marketing executive Juan Lopez Salaberry created the conference and decided to use it to raise funds for USAT’s COVID-19 relief fund. “The aim is to raise awareness about the importance of respecting and caring for our environment, which provides a safe-haven for us to practice the sport we love,” said Salaberry. “2020 can be a year where we can all come together for what’s important to us, the environment we live in, and the people that make it special. It’s important for us to launch this event by supporting those that need us.”

Sessions include everything from “diversity in triathlon” to “lessons from a world champion” and “making the shift from amateur to pro. Sessions are labeled for their purpose by either #connect, #perform, or #inspire.

Speakers: Rocky Harris, Andy Potts, Angela Naeth, Dr. Tekemia Dorsey, Victoria Brumfield, Megan Ritch, Chris Mosier, Wes Johnson, Dr. Cory Reich, Katie Zaferes, Tommy Zaferes, Sebastian Kienle, Geert Hendriks, Juan Lopez Salaberry, Tim O’Donnell, Allysa Seely, Grace Norman, Chris Hammer, Natia Van Heerden, Justin Lippert, Ronnie Schildknecht, Anne Reischmann

World Endurance Coaching Business Summit

June 27, 2020 (June 26 in the U.S.)

Worldsportcoach.com

Cost: $99

The details: This conference is based out of Australia, so if you’re U.S. based hopefully you’re a night owl!

Here’s a look at the start times for the one-day event:

June 27

6:45 a.m. Singapore

8:45 a.m. Sydney

10:45 a.m. Auckland

June 26

3:45 p.m. PDT (U.S.)

4:45 p.m. MDT (U.S.)

5:45 p.m. CDT (U.S.)

6:45 p.m. EDT (U.S.)

11:45 p.m. London

This one is aimed specifically at helping endurance sport coaches innovate and improve their business in the current climate. Topics include integrating AI apps, developing a coaching legacy, membership models, coach mental health and performance, leveraging the media, building a coach brand, and creating podcasts.

Speakers: Greg Bennett, Siri Lindley, Rebekah Keat, John Hellemans, Lisa Tamati, Craig Johns, Wayne Goldsmith, Gayelene Clews, Leigh Nugent, Rohan Taylor, Tracey Menzies, Graeme Hill, Chris McCormack, Stef Hanson, Jono Hall, Cam Langsford, James Thorp, Tim Ford, Bill Ng, Paul Newsome, Adam Young, Bevan McKinnon, Helene Guillaume, Ben Gathercole

TrainingPeaks Endurance Coaching Summit 2020

Nov. 17-19

Summit.trainingpeaks.com

Cost: Free

The details: This one is a ways out, but it’s worth putting on your calendar now to be sure you don’t miss it. TrainingPeaks is taking its popular coaching summit virtual, and making it completely free for 2020 in hopes that it will support the endurance community with helpful resources during what has been a difficult time. This one is designed for coaches to help them build their business, learn the science, and get inspired.

Speakers (so far, more to come): Stephen Seiler, Samuele Marcora, Andrew Jones, Tim Ballintine, Kirsty Elliot-Sale, Carol Austin, Dirk Friel, Holly Seear, Rob Lee, Barbara Kreijtz