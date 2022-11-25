2022 Black Friday Deals for Triathletes

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Rejoice! The day is here – Black Friday – where triathletes can load up on gear, nutrition, and apparel without breaking their budget. This year, we’re seeing significant discounts across all aspects of the sport, from 30% off apparel to 50% off wetsuits.

Happy shopping, and don’t forget to leave some dough for race entry fees next year.

Black Friday Deals: Swim

Zone3

Zone3 is offering 30-50% off most swim products, including 50% off their top-tier wetsuit, the Vanquish, which is now listed for $448, down from $895.

Orca

Orca is offering 30% off wetsuits with code OFFER30.

Blue Seventy

Blue Seventy is offering 30% off sitewide and 50% off on select wetsuits, tech suits, swimsuits, and goggles.

Sailfish

This swim brand is offering 30% off sitewide and up to 50% off demo suits.

TYR

TYR swimsuits, goggles, and swim gear have been around for decades, and for good reason. Take 25% off sitewide with code BLACKF2522.

SwimOutlet

A giant online outlet for all things swim, SwimOutlet is offering 30% off top brands with code BF30.

Black Friday Deals: Bike

Wahoo

Wahoo is offering up to 45% off KICKR trainers, bike computers, watches, Speedplay pedals, and more.

Garmin

Garmin is offering free shipping on orders over $25 as well as hundreds in savings on tri-favorite models such as the Forerunner 735XT and its TacX trainers.

Polar

A rival to Garmin, wearable fitness tech manufacturer Polar is offering up to 33% off sitewide.

Rudy Project

The helmet and eyewear manufacturer is offering 30%+ off nearly all of its eyewear and helmet styles.

Giro

Giro is offering Black Friday discounts across many of its apparel, helmet, and shoe offerings.

Bont Cycling

Worn by the likes of Lionel Sanders and other pros, Bont’s famous Zero+ shoes are more than $100 discounted for Black Friday.

Hunt Wheels

Select wheelsets will be listed at 20% off, no code needed.

Ventum

Ventum is hosting an end-of-season sale. Get 20% off nearly select bikes with code GOFURTHER.

Ice Friction

Ice Friction makes a special bike chain that claims to help you be at least 80 seconds faster per hour when you use it. Use code BlackIce for 30% off at checkout.

Flo Cycling

Flo Cycling is known for making carbon wheels that are budget-friendly. The wheels are even more budget friendly with Flo’s Black Friday sale of $200 off per wheel with code BLACKFRIDAY22.

The Pro’s Closet

Well-regarded bike and bike accessories reseller The Pro’s Closet is offering store credit. Spend $250, get $20 of store credit: spend $500, get $50 of store credit: spend $2,000, get $225 of store credit: spend $4,000, get $500 of store credit. They are also offering some sales on products across their site.

Rouvy

Virtual cycling platform Rouvy is having a Black Friday Week, ending on November 27. Athletes can get 26% off six-month and 12-month subscriptions.

Parcours

Parcours is a wheel brand also known for its budget-friendly wheels. Instead of sales this weekend, the brand is doubling its existing “Watts for Trees” initiative, which plants a tree for every wheelset sold. Paroucrs aims to be “climate positive” and has planted more than 6,500 trees to date. You can track the initiative here.

Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo is offering free shipping on their bikes, swimskins, and wetsuits. If you’re buying a bike, free shipping is no small amount of savings. The brand is also offering hundreds of dollars off on some of their most popular bikes.

Tifosi Optics

Tifosi offers a wide variety of lifestyle and performance eyewear. You can get 30% off $100, 20% off $50, and 15% off sitewide, no codes needed.

Black Friday Deals: Run

Nike

Save up to 60% sitewide and get an extra 20% off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Asics

Asics is offering 30% off nearly all products online with code CYBER.

Saucony

Saucony is offering 25% off full-priced shoe styles and up to 50% off select best selling shoe models.

Newton Running

Newton is offering at least 30%+ off some of its best-selling styles.

Atreyu

Atreyu is a newcomer to the running market, but they make a sustainably-sourced top-tier carbon shoe for just $80. Get 20% off sitewide – no code needed.

Ibex

This woman-owned running apparel company is offering 20% off sitewide, no code needed.

Tentree

Tentree plants ten trees for every item purchased and offers a variety of lifestyle, yoga, and running apparel options. Tentree is offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Janji

Janji is a running brand featuring run apparel and accessories, and recently launched its biodegradable 37.5 Technology apparel line. Janji is hosting 25% off sitewide.

Black Friday Deals: Apparel

VARLO

This relative newcomer to the apparel game offers high-quality bike, run, and tri outfits and is offering up to 25% off all items (except gift cards) storewide through November 29th.

WYN Republic and MALO Republic

Founded by former professional triathletes Beth and Luke McKenzie, WYN and MALO are now a staple company on nearly every course. The two brands are both featuring 30% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday – their biggest sales of the year.

ROKA

Roka does it all: eyewear, swim gear and wetsuits, cycling and running apparel. They are offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Sarah Marie Design Studio

This lifestyle and running apparel brand primarily focused on women is offering 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75 for Black Friday.

INCYLENCE

The popular sock company is offering deals based on the number of products you buy. Buy two items and get 10% off with code 10for2 : buy three items and get 15% off with code 15for3 : buy four items and get 20% off with code 20for4 : buy five items and get 25% off with code 25for5.

Zoot

Popular tri apparel brand Zoot is offering up to 80% sitewide, including 60% off existing sale and lifestyle items, 40% off limited collections, and 20% off wetsuits and accessories. This is Zoot’s only sale of the year.

Castelli

Long-time fan favorite cycling and triathlon apparel brand Castelli is hosting 25% off sitewide, no code needed.

Coeur Sports

Women’s triathlon, cycling, and running apparel brand Coeur Sports is offering 30% off sitewide with code STUFFING30.

Santini

Cycling and triathlon apparel seller Santini is offering up to 50% off select gear.

Swiftwick

Swiftwick socks are a longtime favorite in the triathlon community. Swiftwick is offering 25% sitewide so you can up your colorful sock game for next season.

Black Friday Deals: Nutrition

The Feed

The Feed is an online warehouse filled with nearly every nutrition product an endurance athlete could ever want. They are offering a variety of sales sitewide, including a buy two boxes, get one free for the expensive Maurten gels, 20% off Skratch, 20% off Honey Stinger, 25% off Power Bar, and more.

Precision Hydration

Used by professional triathletes like previous Ironman World Championship podium-finisher Sarah Crowley, Precision Hydration is a British Nutrition company and is offering 20% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, with a free gift for orders over $125.

Gnarly Nutrition

This NSF-certified nutrition brand offers a full-swath of triathlon-friendly fuel options, from creatine to BCAAs to electrolyte mixes. The brand is offering 20% off sitewide, no code needed.

Klean Athlete

This supplement company leaves nothing to chance when it comes to cross-contamination and prides itself on, you guessed it, clean supplements. They are offering 20% off sitewide and free shipping.

SurPhyto

This supplement brand is offering 25% off many of their products with code BFCM22.

Athletic Brewing

We aren’t quite sure if this counts as “nutrition,” but the alcohol-free beer company you’ve probably tried at race expos and finish lines this year is offering 25% off orders of $75 or more and 30% off orders of $100 or more.

Black Friday Deals: Miscellaneous

USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon is offering discounts for multiple races across the country with code BLACKTRIDAY.

Hyperice

Hyperice is going big for Black Friday, with nearly all of their equipment listed at some discount. Notably, the Normatec 3 Legs is $100 off and the Hypervolt 2 Pro is $100 off, as well.

TrainingPeaks

Renew or start a premium subscription with TrainingPeaks at 25% off with code CYBERSALE2022.

Goodr

Goodr changed the athletic eyewear game with durable, fashionable sunglasses for any activity and mood. Get 20% off sitewide for Black Friday.

InsideTracker

Blood doesn’t lie – find out what’s really going on with your body. InsideTracker is offering $200 off its Ultimate Plan or 34% off sitewide.

Zealios

This reef-safe sunscreen and other bath and body products are 30% off with code BFCM.

Oofos

Uber-comfortable recovery footwear (think: the post-race trudge back to the car) is now on sale for 20% off with code CHEER20.

Waterbodl

This cheeky water bottle and apparel brand is offering a free bandana with every order with code FREEGOODIES. They are also offering a buy 3 water bottles, get 1 free deal along with 25% off all apparel through November 28.

Tile

For those looking to track their precious triathlon checked cargo, Tile is similar to an Apple AirTag and is on sale for up to 50% off.

Nathan

Nathan is best-known for its hydration equipment – hydration vests, handheld bottles, waist belts, and more. They also have outdoor apparel for running and hiking – their BFF puffer jacket and vest will each be 50% off. Holistically, Nathan is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale on Black Friday, and on Cyber Monday they are continuing the 30% off sale and offering a free gift with each order.