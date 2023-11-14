Melanie McQuaid’s One Wild and Precious Triathlon Life

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After over twenty years competing as a professional triathlete, triathlete Melanie McQuaid finally punched her ticket to the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. At 50 years old, she was the oldest pro to take part in the race, yet she was the new kid on the block, this being her first-ever go at the iconic event. When race day finally arrived, McQuaid woke up with a lot of excitement and a sore throat. Undeterred, she went on to push through every stroke, pedal and stride to finish the 140.6 miles in just over 10 hours.

“I knew I may never come back to this race so I wanted to finish,” McQuaid says. “I squeezed every bit out of it, all the juice. That is one thing I will remember from Kona the most, how much I managed my ego.”

The next morning, however, McQuaid tested positive for COVID-19. While her Kona performance didn’t unfold the way she imagined, her ability to manage her mind on the day was a personal victory. In reflecting on the day, McQuaid was able to paint a picture of her evolution as a triathlete.

“There were times when I was racing XTERRA and I would be in second place and be checking out,” McQuaid says. “I totally have a better mindset than when I was younger.”

The more McQuaid races, the more she realizes the necessity of squeezing every last bit out of every experience. In a career that spans UCI road and mountain bike racing, XTERRA and off-road triathlon, ITU racing in the cross and long disciplines, 70.3 and Ironman, McQuaid is proof you can, in fact, do it all – and do it well.

“Why not?”

Melanie McQuaid at the 2012 XTERRA West Championship. (Photo: Nils Nilsen/Triathlete)

McQuaid’s professional athletic career has had several chapters, stretching all the way back to humble beginnings at her first triathlon in 1993. She registered for an indoor triathlon in Chicago, and enjoyed it so much that she went to buy herself a bike afterward.

But just as she was about to fully dive into triathlon, McQuaid was recruited by a cycling coach from the University of Victoria to the Canada Games, a national-level race. The Games marked the start of what ended up being a seven-year cycling career, where her main goal was to qualify for the Olympic team in mountain biking.

When McQuaid missed qualification for the Olympics in both 1996 and 2000, she pivoted from her mountain biking career to instead make the road national team for Canada in 2000. At the world championship race in France that year, the entire field went down on a tight turn 800m into the race. Less than five minutes into her first race as a professional road rider, McQuaid was off the back, and the race was over.

In the aftermath of this heartbreak, McQuaid received an invite for the XTERRA World Championships from Dave Nicholas of the Hawaii Mountain Tour, a mountain bike stage race on Oahu she had competed in. With minimal preparation, McQuaid thought, “Why not?” and booked a flight to Hawaii to give triathlon another try.

In her first XTERRA event, McQuaid came off the bike with a 10 minute lead, her cycling skills proving dominant amongst the competition. Ultimately, she was caught on the run and finished second, but this podium performance was a pivotal moment in her career.

“XTERRA gave me a viable professional career, and ultimately that experience gave me confidence that I carry to this day,” says McQuaid.

A career on McQuaid’s terms

McQuaid decided to officially make the switch from cycling to triathlon for a few reasons. First, she had the realization that triathlon treated professional female athletes as equals to men, unlike the world she came from in cycling. Additionally, she saw the opportunity for independence in her career.

“I realized is I could be a pro athlete on my terms,” McQuaid says. “I didn’t have to answer to a head coach, a federation, a selection committee, a director or any other who would be telling me how to act, train, be. I was in charge of my own future as a pro. That freedom to realize the life that I dreamed for myself was everything and I owe an enormous debt to the sport of XTERRA for allowing that to happen.”

Three years later, McQuaid won the XTERRA World Championship. She thought her life would change in big ways by winning a World Championship, but the only thing that really shifted was her confidence. With an ever-increasing belief in herself, she went on to win XTERRA World Championships two more times, becoming the first athlete to win three titles.

“There was a ten-year period where I would come first or second at every race I entered,” McQuaid says. “I stayed at the top of the sport and stayed relevant for a long time and I did it self-coached.”

After a decade of dominance in XTERRA, McQuaid faced another shift in her career at the World Championships in Maui in 2011. With criticism from the media that her season wasn’t stellar because she had placed second several times, McQuaid toed the start line on a mission to destroy the competition. She came off the bike with an 8 minute lead.

“I was in the mindset that I wanted to annihilate,” McQuaid admitted.

With a large lead, she didn’t take her foot off the gas, attacking the challenging terrain on the run course in an almost reckless nature given the conditions. Thirty meters from the finish line, she collapsed from heat exposure illness and was hauled off the course by medical.

“This was a turning point in my relationship with XTERRA and my mindset,” McQuaid says. “I realized it wasn’t healthy.”

A new Ironman chapter

While XTERRA was something that she was naturally good at, she realized that there was also always an expectation of performance that put a great deal of pressure on her. In 2012 she decided to leave this chapter of her career behind to pursue something new: Ironman.

“Going into Ironman was something I wasn’t as talented at, and I always said I would never do one because I am not built for it,” McQuaid says. “Something that I was not as good at became a labor of love, and this has been a healthier way of being an athlete.”

The next chapter of McQuaid’s athletic career looked very different from the one prior. She was determined to learn as much as she could, which meant she ventured out into the community, attending events and networking to assemble a support system of great coaches and experienced professional athletes. Canadian professional triathlete Brent McMahon was one of these people.

“We have shared many hours discussing ways to improve and challenge oneself in a new sport of triathlon,” McMahon says. She has always thrived and found new ways of training and pushing her performance as she crossed over the sports of triathlon.”

She has continued to set new standards in women’s sport, and should be an inspiration to any athlete in the endurance sports realm.

McMahon and McQuaid have now been friends and training partners for over twenty years. They have shared countless training sessions, chats and seen each other through various highs and lows in their careers. The highs for McQuaid include six 70.3 wins and a second place at Ironman Canada in 2015.

“She has continued to set new standards in women’s sport, and should be an inspiration to any athlete in the endurance sports realm,” McMahon says.

An experiment of one

McQuaid celebrates after finishing Ironman Chattanooga 2021. (Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images )

Despite turning 50 this year, McQuaid shows no signs of slowing down. At the end of every season, she asks herself a few questions: Did I improve as an athlete? What do I want to experience with this? And then she sets a new goal.

“If I have improved, there is good reason to continue,” McQuaid says. “I am having a harder time with the second question and what is left for me to experience to add meaning to my career.”

With so many colorful and successful chapters, McQuaid is still excited and looking forward to more. Currently, she has her eyes set on Ironman Canada.

“I think that extra challenge of doing something I am not naturally good at has been a bit part of why I found Ironman so addicting,” McQuaid says. “I am sure all the epic failing I have achieved over the years was a useful opportunity to learn and become so much better.”

Learning is serving her well, not only in her athletic pursuits but also in her coaching business, Melrad Coaching. Her coaching motto is “Train for a rad life.”

“I am a mini experiment on some ideas I have within coaching,” McQuaid says. “Then I might use that approach for an athlete I coach.”

While her trip to the Big Island was largely disappointing, McQuaid’s perspective on the experience speaks volumes to her character and why she is able to squeeze so much out of this wild and precious life.

“I ask myself “How can I live a life that is colored by racing experiences?” McQuaid says. “There is no fear of failure and there is no losing with that mindset. Kona and all race experiences now are about creating the life I want, not caring about what others think.”

McQuaid is grounded in her why and inspiring so many along the way with her mindset and approach. Bob Babbitt, well known in the triathlon community for his interviews on Breakfast with Bob in Kona, has known and followed Mel throughout her entire career.

“Melanie McQuaid, at the age of 50, is still kicking ass as a pro,” says Babbit, “proving once and for all that age is just a number.”