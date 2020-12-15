Max Fennell, Triathlon’s First Black Pro, Talks With Dhani Jones

Max Fennell is a pro triathlete, entrepreneur and all-around endurance athlete. Here he joins Dhani Jones to talk about how he got into endurance sports and became the first Black professional triathlete in this first episode of Someone Like Me presented by Gatorade Endurance.

The Someone Like Me campaign is about shining a light on outstanding individuals of different backgrounds — BIPOC, transgender, and adaptive athletes — who are participating in endurance sports.

Dhani Jones — an entrepreneur, TV host, philanthropist, and former professional athlete — will be rolling out a series of these interviews in the coming days. Dhani is on the board of directors of Triathlete’s parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media.

