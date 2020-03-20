Rapp, Lieto’s longtime friend, and his co-host on the Zwift Power-Up Triathlon podcast, had a similar path to becoming a Zwift convert. “My mantra since retiring is that the best training is the training that you actually do,” Rapp says. “It’s awesome to be outside simulating your race, but if you can’t go more than 10 minutes without hitting a stoplight, and you’re supposed to be doing 20-minute Ironman-pace intervals, then you’re not really doing the training. But that training can happen on Zwift.”

Tim Ballintine, owner of KOA Sports, a Queensland, Australia-based endurance coaching company, was an early Zwift adopter for his own training because of the efficiency and performance-boosting qualities. Now, with athletes in more than 30 countries, he’s found an additional perk of the platform (but that’s no accident): the sense of community. He often holds a live group ride on Zwift where the athletes talk to each other throughout the ride, adding another experiential element to a structured workout.

“Athletes all want some sort of base level of connectivity, to feel like they are a part of something,” Ballintine says. “It’s the collision of community and competition, and as a coach, you can add that into someone’s training in a strategic way. For example, instead of prescribing an FTP test, I’ll just look and see what they’re doing in a Zwift race. They could actually be doing an FTP test and not even know it.”

Ballintine is so dedicated to the future of the platform that in 2019 he started the KOA eSports Racing League for his athletes, where they essentially race each other in virtual Zwift worlds for points and, occasionally, money. He’s far from the only coach to be doing this, and it’s no surprise that Zwift’s eSports racing category has become a focus for the brand’s resources.

Anyone you speak with at Zwift is quick to point out that they are in no way trying to replace riding or running outdoors. They embrace and celebrate outdoor training wholeheartedly because, in truth, their goals are much bigger than “outside versus inside.” They want to design an entirely new sport.

In 2019, Zwift hired the English Premier League’s marketing director Craig Edmonson as CEO of Zwift eSports. “We’re not trying to digitize bike racing at all,” Edmonson says. “It’s about effectively reinventing cycling competition in a virtual world, built off of physical endeavor and bringing in skills and tactics that could lead to an entire portfolio of competition types beyond scratch racing.”

It’s entirely possible to use Zwift every day and never enter a race, however, in a given 24-hour period Zwift offers dozens of races, including professional events planned in partnership with national and international cycling federations, with specifically designed gaming elements similar to that of a video game (think power-ups, invisibility features, and the like) that are both addictively fun and seriously hard. “I now have clients who are just eSports racers and that’s all they do,” Ballintine explains. “At the moment, people still think it’s gimmicky, for sure; for a lot of people, it’s like a food they say they don’t like but haven’t actually tried. Well, give it a try and tell me you don’t like it.”