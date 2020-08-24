DIY Tri: Get Inspired to Put On Your Own Triathlon Adventure

With the race calendar on pause, triathletes have had to get creative when it comes to swimming, biking, and running. Though many have been able to keep training to some extent, the lack of racing has made it tough to set challenging goals. On the flip side, no races mean that triathletes are released from the usual structure of a training plan and season, allowing them to explore new places, try new things, and swim, bike, and run in entirely different ways—like a DIY Catalina Island tri adventure

Two former professional triathletes, Chris Foster and Ben Collins took the concept of a self-supported tri—swimming, biking, and running with no race support, outside assistance, or even so much as a timer—a step further with their own DIY tri adventure on Catalina Island. They brought everything they’d need to swim, bike, and run in their own “event” on a small, rugged island about 25 miles off the coast of Los Angeles. They planned their own course and even brought specialized gear to bikepack their way out to their tri adventure base 10 miles away from the nearest town—where they would start, transition, finish, eat, and sleep over two days.

The logistical challenges of taking a boat, riding to a base camp with no running water, carrying everything for the tri and for sleeping and eating, and the unexpectedness of difficult, unforgiving, and unpredictable terrain made this an epic adventure—even if it wasn’t attached to a race or standard race distances. Check out the video above for the incredible sights and sounds of a Catalina Island DIY tri adventure.

