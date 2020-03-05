The short answer: You.

It’s safer than ever to drive a car on roads in the United States, but more dangerous than ever to ride a bike. Across the nation, cyclist fatalities have increased by 25 percent in the last 10 years, despite an overall decrease in traffic fatalities. This is largely because cycling safety is often an afterthought as infrastructure is built to accommodate large amounts of fast-moving traffic–and it shows.

“Cyclists are dying at an unprecedented rate, and we can no longer afford to look away,” says cycling safety activist Triny Willerton of #itcouldbeme. “We are in the midst of a crisis.”

Willerton founded the #itcouldbeme movement in 2018 after a pickup truck hit her while riding in Boulder, Colorado. When the driver was caught, Willerton assumed there would be automatic and severe consequences for leaving her to die on the side of the road; she was shocked to learn that wasn’t the case. The experience spurred her to get involved in advocacy for safer streets for cyclists and harsher penalties for unsafe drivers.

Willerton’s path is that of many cycling safety advocates; most don’t get involved preemptively, but instead in response to a traumatic experience. “Unfortunately, I think that the catalyst for participation and change is often times one’s own personal tragedy,” says Rachael Maney, National Director of Bike Law. “We, as a society, tend to feel that it–whatever the tragedy or injustice may be–won’t happen to us, and until it does, there’s more talk than action.”

Though stories of injury and loss are powerful at court cases and legislative sessions, they’re clearly not enough to enact cycling safety change–if they were, protected bike lanes and enforced penalties for irresponsible drivers would be the norm, not the exception. Yet many cyclists are content to stay out of the fray, believing they don’t have the capacity to enact change in their community. That couldn’t be further from the truth, says Willerton: “We have a social responsibility, as we are directly affected and mindful of the problem. Uniting our voices will give us the power to create this very much needed change.”

Maney agrees, saying a cohesive front from a 50-million strong community of cyclists can be a powerful force: “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but I believe that if we marshal our resources and work together cooperatively and cohesively we will see significant improvements in all areas of safe cycling in our lifetimes.”

Advocating for safer streets doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing endeavor. “I think we’re all really busy, and there are only 24 hours in a day,” says Maney. “[There are] a variety of things people can do to advocate for change; things that fit within the parameters of their daily lives.”

Cyclist Safety: 10 Simple Ways to Advocate for Safer Streets