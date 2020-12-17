Chris Mosier, Triathlete and First Transgender Member of Team USA, Talks With Dhani Jones

Chris Mosier, a triathlete and the first openly transgender man to compete as a member of Team USA, joins Dhani Jones to talk about how he got into endurance sports and became the first trans pro triathlete in this third episode of Someone Like Me presented by Gatorade Endurance.

The Someone Like Me campaign is about shining a light on outstanding individuals of different backgrounds — BIPOC, transgender, and adaptive athletes — who are participating in endurance sports. Watch the first episode with Max Fennell, the first pro Black triathlete.

Dhani Jones — an entrepreneur, TV host, philanthropist, and former professional athlete — is hosting these Someone Like Me interviews this week. Watch the others with Alison Desir too. Jones is on the board of directors of Pocket Outdoor Media, the parent company of Triathlete and a host of other active lifestyle brands.