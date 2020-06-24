Calling for Nominations: Where Are The Best Tri Towns?

What makes a locale ideal for triathletes? As a starting point for uncovering the nation’s best places to live for the swim-bike-run set, we’re asking you, our readers, to weigh-in with your nominations. What are we looking for? A vibrant multi-sport culture and community of fellow triathletes is a must. So is a place with some stellar swim, bike, and run training venues and terrain. What’s the flavor of the local racing scene? What about bike stores and other resources? How about the coffee shops? And the post-ride brunch spots?

If you think you know the tri town that should top our list, share your pick below. You have until July 5 to make your nominations. Then, we’ll dig into the research and turn to our panel of experts to judge based on the criteria laid out below: community, access to training, outdoors & weather, resources, the local scene. The top tri towns will then be featured in our September/October issue. Comments submitted in the form below may be published as part of the article. We’ve also provided a spot for your email so we can reach out (in case we need you to brag more about your town).