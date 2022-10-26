Become a Member

Culture

Breakfast with Bob: Taylor Knibb

Taylor Knibb finished third at the last 70.3 World Championship in September 2021, back when she was known as the young talent who tore up bike courses on her road bike. Taylor sports a TT bike these days, but still tears up race courses.

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Taylor Knibb finished third here in St George at the last 70.3 World Championship in September 2021, back when she was known as the young talent who tore up bike courses on her road bike. Taylor sports a TT bike these days, but still tears up race courses. We chatted today about her awesome college experience running at Cornell, and training with coaches who understood the value and importance of her swimming and biking. We also chatted about her goals for the Olympics in both Paris and Los Angeles.

Free live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George will air exclusively on Outside Watch October 28 and 29. Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

