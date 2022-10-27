Breakfast with Bob: Paula Findlay and Eric Lagerstrom

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Paula Findlay finished 2021 with a win at 70.3 California, then kept the momentum rolling with a 2nd at 70.3 Chattanooga, 2nd at the PTO Canadian Open, and a 3rd place finish at the PTO Collins Cup. Racing 70.3s in St George? Paula’s finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th. Things have been going well for Eric Lagerstrom in 2022, getting his second win at the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon (in 57-degree water!) and a win at 70.3 Santa Cruz, along with a win at the off-road XTERRA triathlon in Portland on the heels of his 3rd place finish at the XTERRA USA Championship in 2021. So triathlon’s favorite couple are coming into the 70.3 World Championships ready to both have great races.

Free live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George will air exclusively on Outside Watch October 28 and 29. Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

RELATED: 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships: The Men’s Contenders