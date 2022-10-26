Breakfast with Bob: Kristian Blummenfelt

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The last time we sat here in St. George and chatted, Kristian told us prophetically how he had just run the final stretch of the run (outside our window), visualizing winning the Ironman World Championship, which he went on to do a few days later. So, what has he been visualizing this week – after his third-place finish in Kona?

Free live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George will air exclusively on Outside Watch October 28 and 29.

