Breakfast with Bob: Holly Lawrence
The 2016 70.3 World Champion is ready to race! Bob Babbitt chats with the podium contender ahead of the pro women's race on Friday.
Holly Lawrence won the 70.3 World Championship in 2016 and finished 2nd in 2019. As far as 70.3s in St George, Holly has a pretty amazing record: 2nd, 1st, 1st, 6th, and 8th. That record plus her amazing seventeen 70.3 wins and a great 2022 adds up to a great recipe for success on Friday.
