Culture

Breakfast with Bob: Gustav Iden

The 26 year-old from Norway (and newly-crowned Ironman World Champion) is dialed in to racing successfully. Will racing in St. George three weeks later be a challenge for the defending 70.3 World Champion?

So, Gustav, what’s new? What’ve you been up to?

“Oh, just winning the Ironman World Championship in my debut in Kona, smashing the course record in the process. Guess I’ll try my hand at winning another 70.3 World Championship.”

But seriously, what else is there to say about the 26-year-old from Norway who is so dialed in to racing successfully? We’ll see if racing Kona and St George three weeks apart will leave its toll on Gustav.

Free live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George will air exclusively on Outside Watch October 28 and 29. Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships: The Men's Contenders

