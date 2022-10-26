Become a Member

Culture

Breakfast with Bob: Ellie Salthouse

2021 was an amazing season for Ellie Salthouse, with seven wins, including 70.3 Augusta and 70.3 Memphis. Will she add to that this Friday?

2021 was an amazing season for Ellie Salthouse, with seven wins, including 70.3 Augusta and 70.3 Memphis. As she did before the 70.3 World Championship in Nice, Ellie has been living here in St George for four months, training on the course. Can she get back some of that 2021 winning magic here on Friday?

Free live coverage of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George will air exclusively on Outside Watch October 28 and 29. Outside+ Members will also be able to watch the race coverage on demand after the conclusion of the event. (Not an Outside+ member? Become one now for only $2.49 per month!)

