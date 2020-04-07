Build new habits, try new things, and find some motivation—all from your phone.

With the Coronavirus pandemic eliminating access to gyms, pools, fitness classes, and group workouts, triathletes are having to get creative to stay physically and mentally engaged with their fitness and their communities. Thankfully, there’s more technology than ever that will help keep you motivated. Whether you’re desperate for some camaraderie or simply aren’t drinking enough water, here are eight of our favorite apps for triathletes and runners. All of them are either free or come with a free trial period. Just don’t forget to cancel the subscription before the free time is up.

If you need a plan: Sufferfest

Thesufferfest.com

Wahoo’s Sufferfest division is offering a free month subscription and has added training plans designed to be completed indoors to help athletes socially distance, while still working on their fitness. Subscribers also get unlimited access to a library of structured workouts, training plans, strength/yoga videos, and a 10-week mental toughness program. To get the free month subscription use the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN. After the free month, the monthly cost is $14.99 or you can opt for an annual payment of $129.

If you miss your running buddies: Charge Running

Chargerunning.com

This app might be the closest you can get to a “group workout” right now. Charge lets you run live with other runners and includes a coach’s voice that keeps you updated on your progress and pushes you to meet your goals. In addition to the live runs (which vary from 20 minutes to 50 minutes), there are on-demand runs and training programs for every running distance. If you’re missing the competitiveness of racing, Charge hosts a “Club Race” each Saturday at 9 a.m. CT that allows you to compete against others. The downside of this one is that you have to take your phone on your runs, and it will use your data and a good chunk of battery life. The app offers a free seven-day trial and then costs $14.99 per month or $121 per year.

If you need a quick workout: Seven

Seven.app

Some of us are working out more than ever, and some of us are spending more time on the couch than ever. Whether you’re looking to supplement your triathlon training or simply get your butt moving, Seven is a great place to start. Every workout is a doable seven minutes. Our favorite is the core challenge, which provides a 30-day plan for strengthening your abs and back. If you’re feeling competitive, you can also challenge a friend to do the most workouts in a seven-day period. The app is free, but you can upgrade to a “7 Club” premium membership for $10 a month or $60 for the year.

If you need to check-in mentally: Daylio

Daylio.webflow.io



Daylio is a quick way to check in on your mental health and habits each day. It’s a private journal that monitors your daily mood and activities. Over time you can see how and if they affect each other. Triathletes will appreciate that it’s quick—you don’t have to write anything if you don’t want to—and the data is pretty interesting to analyze. The app is a great way to track meaningful changes (like eating more healthy foods, drinking more water, going to bed earlier, or reading more) without the cumbersome steps of putting in exact calories, minutes, or ounces. The app is free, but you can pay for premium ($2.99 per month or $23.99 for the year) to unlock access to more color schemes, moods, and goals.

If you’re looking for an all-around training app: Nike Training Club

Nike.com

The Nike Training Club app is a premium workout app that’s totally free right now to help people cope with the Coronavirus pandemic. The app, which normally costs $15 per month, includes nearly 200 workouts that range from 15-60 minutes. Sessions include yoga, HIIT, strength training, and mobility. The app also includes advice on nutrition, recovery, mindset, and sleep.

If you’re ready to try yoga: Down Dog

Downdogapp.com



If you’ve been wanting to add yoga to your routine, now is the time to do it. It will benefit you as a triathlete and we can all use a moment to breathe right now. The app is beginner-friendly and includes every type of yoga. You can even choose the voice, and the music falls and rises with breathing patterns. In response to the pandemic, the app is completely free until May 1 (and until July 1 for all students and teachers). After that, the cost is $8 per month or $50 per year.

If you’re looking for a class feel for your bike and run: Peloton

Onepeloton.com



No, we’re not suggesting you go out and buy the $2,200 bike or the $4,300 treadmill. The Peloton app itself has thousands of classes in running, strength, toning, cycling, yoga, meditation, and even outdoor workouts. If you’re getting tired of the trainer and a spin class feel is more your thing, this app is a great solution. If you’re feeling lonely on your runs, the app is a great companion. The motivating playlists and guided motivation from instructors adds a positive vibe to solo runs. The GPS supports pace, splits, and elevation metrics. Use of the app is normally $13 per month but is now available for a free 90-day trial.

If you’re not drinking enough water: My Water & Drink Reminder

Apple.com

If being at home all day has made you neglect your hydration needs, then find an app that will help you stay on top of drinking water. There are several out there, but we like this one for its visual appeal and the fact that it integrates with Apple Health. If cheesy, motivational notifications make you roll your eyes, then look at other options (there are dozens). The app is free, with a premium option for $2.49/month or $15/year that gives you access to more detailed statistics and various beverage options.