We feature a workout every Friday from coach Sara McLarty so you have new ideas to take to the pool.

A:

800 choice warm-up

8×125 @ 2:10 (50 drill/75 build)

3×100 kick @ 2:15 (25 FAST/25 easy, repeat)

8×50 @ :55 (IM switch)

5x[100 swim @ 1:40 FAST!!

50 easy @ :60]

5x[50 swim @ 1:00 FAST!!

25 easy @ :30]

600 pull (with snorkel if possible)

200 IM drill as cool-down

*4400 total*

B:

600 choice warm-up

6×125 @ 3:00 (50 drill/75 build)

3×100 kick @ 3:00 (25 FAST/25 easy, repeat)

6×50 @ 1:05 (25 non-free/25 free)

4x[100 swim @ 2:15 FAST!!

50 easy @ 1:15]

4x[50 swim @ 1:15 FAST!!

25 easy @ :45]

500 pull (with snorkel if possible)

200 drill as cool-down

*3500 total*

C:

500 choice warm-up

4×125 w/ :30 rest (50 drill/75 build)

4×50 kick w /:20 rest (25 FAST/25 easy)

4×50 w/ :15 rest (25 non-free/25 free)

4x[100 swim w/ :30 rest FAST!!

50 easy w/ :15 rest]

300 pull (with snorkel if possible)

100 drill as cool-down

*2400 total*