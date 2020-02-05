This fun twist on a classic dish comes with a big-time nutritional punch.
Greek yogurt isn’t just for breakfast! This creamy, high-protein addition is the secret to keeping lean turkey meatballs extra juicy. Serve over sauteéd greens, zucchini noodles, a rice bowl, or pasta to make these baked turkey meatballs a savory meal.
Baked Turkey Meatballs
Makes 18 Meatballs
Ingredients
2/3 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or basil
1/2small onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 pound ground turkey
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix together the breadcrumbs, yogurt, Parmesan, onion, garlic, parsley/basil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the ground turkey, and mix with your fingers until just combined.
Form the mixture into 1 ½-inch meatballs, and place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake until browned and cooked through, about 18 minutes.