This fun twist on a classic dish comes with a big-time nutritional punch.

Greek yogurt isn’t just for breakfast! This creamy, high-protein addition is the secret to keeping lean turkey meatballs extra juicy. Serve over sauteéd greens, zucchini noodles, a rice bowl, or pasta to make these baked turkey meatballs a savory meal.

Baked Turkey Meatballs

Makes 18 Meatballs

Ingredients

2/3 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or basil

1/2small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 pound ground turkey

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix together the breadcrumbs, yogurt, Parmesan, onion, garlic, parsley/basil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the ground turkey, and mix with your fingers until just combined.

Form the mixture into 1 ½-inch meatballs, and place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake until browned and cooked through, about 18 minutes.