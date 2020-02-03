We’re on the search for the most inspiring triathlete to put on our cover. Could it be your favorite person?

Calling all awesome triathletes!

Here’s the deal. This year’s theme is all about lifting up the people you love. The people who inspire you, encourage you, make you laugh, and overall make your triathlife rad. Got a friend/spouse/coworker/sibling/parent who deserves to be on our cover? Tell us about them! Enter them in our cover contest today!

The Triathlete Cover Contest Grand Prize

The winning triathlete will get to take part in a cover shoot, receive some sweet swag, and appear on our May/June 2020 issue.

The editors will pick 10 finalists that will be put to a reader vote on Triathlete.com to determine the winner. We’ll also feature the finalists on Triathlete.com. Enter your favorite triathlete now!