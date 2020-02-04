There’s a group for every triathlete.

We’re all spending a lot of time on social media – an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes per day, to be specific. But that doesn’t mean we’re mindlessly scrolling through cat videos all the time. Though social media is often vilified as a time suck, the reality is it can be a great place to connect with people – especially those who share the same interests. When someone is living in a rural community where they’re the only triathlete for miles, or a beginner triathlete who simply hasn’t met other multisport junkies yet, community can sometimes be hard to find. Yet a support network can be a critical component to attracting and retaining triathletes.

Enter Facebook. As we saw in the recent Super Bowl ad featuring Alcatraz Triathletes, the Groups function on the social media network is a great way to bring multisport enthusiasts together and strengthen the community through authentic conversation. These hubs of information, inspiration, and motivation can be just as connected as a triathlon club that meets in person each week – sometimes, even more so.

The best part? There’s a Facebook group for every type of triathlete. Groups abound for triathletes based on geographic proximity, favorite race distances, and even specific races. There are also ways to find triathletes who share your particular lifestyle, whether it’s Mom Life or Vegan Life. Some of our favorite Facebook Groups:

Community Facebook Groups for Triathletes

Administered by the Ironman Women For Tri Committee of Advisors, the Women for Tri forum is a place to discuss all things women, training & triathlon.

Don’t let the name fool you – the “pathetic” moniker is a tongue-in-cheek way of shirking elitist attitudes in the sport. The PTG is a supportive place for triathletes who don’t take themselves too seriously.

With more than 30 posts per day, this highly-active group is for all things tri, from advice, encouragement, race reports, and helpful articles.

Beginners and seasoned triathletes alike may find this community helpful as they prepare for new races, new distances, and new challenges.

For those racing in the Athena and Clydesdale categories, Facebook groups can serve as informational and supportive hubs.

The 40-and-better Masters crowd gathers here to seek and share information related to training and competing in half- and full-distance events.

As the largest community of black multisport athletes, the BTA offers a place for black triathletes to support, offer advice, and encourage one another. Hosted race events are a popular feature of the group, allowing BTA members to meet IRL.

Lifestyle Facebook Groups for Triathletes

If you’ve got your heart set on getting inked with an M-dot, this is the group for artistic inspiration (and maybe a little bit of bragging).

From how to manage breastfeeding while racing to the best way to encourage kids to join in on the swim-bike-run fun, this group can be an invaluable resource for moms (and moms-to-be).

Athletes who are looking to become sober – or sober people looking to become athletes – will find a supportive community of like-minded individuals who can help navigate life and sport while sober.

The plant-based lifestyle is growing in popularity, and this group is a welcoming, judgment-free zone for those who are eating, transitioning to, or interested in fueling their active pursuits without meat or dairy.

Low-carb and keto are all the rage right now. But whether for health or performance reasons, opting for a low-carb lifestyle can come with a steep learning curve. This group aims to help ease the transition to a low-carb lifestyle.

Gear Advice & Swap Facebook Groups for Triathletes

Not sure how to adjust your derailleur? Confused about how to pack your bike box? This community of gearheads is here to help you troubleshoot.

Buy, sell, trade – it’s a tri gear paradise on this 36,000-strong swap meet.

Race Specific Facebook Groups for Triathletes

If you’re heading beyond 140.6, you’ll need a lot of help. This group is designed for ultra triathletes to share experiences, information, and advice on the super-endurance niche of the sport.

Connect with past, present, or potential members of USA Triathlon’s Team USA in this Facebook community. This group is also a great place for information on the national races each year.

Ironman is mental – and this community gets it. Endurance junkies abound in this 27,000-strong Facebook community, all of whom share the love of racing 140.6 miles.

Open to all athletes who qualify (or have already qualified) for the Legacy program at the Ironman World Championships, this small-but-growing group can be a great place to get insider info on the Legacy process.