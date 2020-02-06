Unboxed: Quintana Roo Hydrospeed Speedsuit

The original swimming wetsuit brand returned to the neoprene game for the first time in years with the release of their new HydroSix and HydroFive wetsuits last year. Now they’ve tripled down on their swimming bet with a new speedsuit: the Quintana Roo Hydrospeed.

Available now in two flavors—sleeved and sleeveless—in both men- and women-specific cuts, the Hydrospeed is an ideal choice for non wetsuit-legal events or for those who dislike the feel of restrictive neoprene.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get a look at the Quintana Roo Hydrospeed, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$180 (sleeveless), $200 (sleeved), Quintanarootri.com



What I Like About The Quintana Roo Hydrospeed

Taped and low-profile seams will reduce chafing on a piece of equipment that can be notorious for creating nasty rough spots post race. A patch of neoprene under the zipper also helps reduce the possibility of chafing.

What Makes Me Worried With The Quintana Roo Hydrospeed

A tiny little zipper with no string might make this tough to get on and off—though that’s easily fixed with some modifications. As aways, the sleeveless version always has a risk of rubbing on the shoulders, but that’s the case with most speedsuits.

Final Thoughts