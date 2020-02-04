Unboxed: Park Tool THH-1 Hex Wrench Set

Bike shop stalwart Park Tool has released a new set of hex wrench tools that triathletes should definitely take note of, the THH-1. The Park Tool THH-1 is a set of T-handled hex wrenches (AKA Allen keys) with a slider barrel for speed and a very cool slip gripper head that helps with stripped bolts.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$130, Amazon.com



What I Like About The Park Tool THH-1

The sliding barrel helps speedy install/uninstall of long bolts like those found on stem plates. An adjustable T-handle gives way more flexibility than a fixed one, allowing more leverage in hard-to-reach places.

What Makes Me Worried With The Park Tool THH-1

Moving parts are not always the best thing on bike tools, but Park has a good reputation. The lack of a rounded hex tip means it’s missing one of my favorite features on a good set of hex wrenches.

Final Thoughts