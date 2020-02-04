Unboxed: Park Tool THH-1 Hex Wrench Set

Chris Foster /

Bike shop stalwart Park Tool has released a new set of hex wrench tools that triathletes should definitely take note of, the THH-1. The Park Tool THH-1 is a set of T-handled hex wrenches (AKA Allen keys) with a slider barrel for speed and a very cool slip gripper head that helps with stripped bolts.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$130, Amazon.com

What I Like About The Park Tool THH-1

  1. The sliding barrel helps speedy install/uninstall of long bolts like those found on stem plates.
  2. An adjustable T-handle gives way more flexibility than a fixed one, allowing more leverage in hard-to-reach places.

What Makes Me Worried With The Park Tool THH-1

  1. Moving parts are not always the best thing on bike tools, but Park has a good reputation.
  2. The lack of a rounded hex tip means it’s missing one of my favorite features on a good set of hex wrenches.

Final Thoughts

  1. For triathletes who travel, this hex wrench set is essential. Assuming it holds up to testing, this will make bike assembly and disassembly quite a bit faster/less frustrating.
  2. This is one of those designs that I anticipate being copied pretty quickly. Some of these features fall right into the “why didn’t anyone think of that before in one tool” department.

Stay On Topic