Unboxed: Park Tool THH-1 Hex Wrench Set

Bike shop stalwart Park Tool has released a new set of hex wrench tools that triathletes should definitely take note of, the THH-1. The Park Tool THH-1 is a set of T-handled hex wrenches (AKA Allen keys) with a slider barrel for speed and a very cool slip gripper head that helps with stripped bolts.
Check out our video below for the full unboxing or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
$130, Amazon.com
What I Like About The Park Tool THH-1
- The sliding barrel helps speedy install/uninstall of long bolts like those found on stem plates.
- An adjustable T-handle gives way more flexibility than a fixed one, allowing more leverage in hard-to-reach places.
What Makes Me Worried With The Park Tool THH-1
- Moving parts are not always the best thing on bike tools, but Park has a good reputation.
- The lack of a rounded hex tip means it’s missing one of my favorite features on a good set of hex wrenches.
Final Thoughts
- For triathletes who travel, this hex wrench set is essential. Assuming it holds up to testing, this will make bike assembly and disassembly quite a bit faster/less frustrating.
- This is one of those designs that I anticipate being copied pretty quickly. Some of these features fall right into the “why didn’t anyone think of that before in one tool” department.