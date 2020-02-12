Unboxed: EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro

The latest bike box from EVOC, the Road Bike Bag Pro, is a combination hard and soft case that breaks down into a fraction of its size for storage, but still protects your bike. Using a similar design to its Bike Travel Bag Pro, this more deluxe version has hard sides near the handlebars and is meant to be a “fit-friendly” case—meaning you only have to remove the pedals and wheels in theory.

Though not cheap at $925, this bag also boasts features like an included bike stand for working on your rig on the road and a third wheel that allows easy transport on uneven surfaces.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get a look at the EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$925, Evocsports.com



What I Like About The EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro

Storage. We store bike boxes way more than we use them, and these things can be a huge pain if you don’t have lots of room. A combination of hard and soft equal protection and light weight.

What Makes Me Worried With The EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro

There are a lot of rods and supports required to put this bike case together. We’ll do a full review to see if it’s as tricky as it looks. Though EVOC claims to be “fit-friendly,” meaning you only need to remove pedals and wheels, it’s unlikely that applied to tri bikes and aerobars.

Final Thoughts