This week's swim workout from Sara McLarty features five different drills.

A:

500 warm up

4×50 @ :55 (25 right arm, 25 left arm)

4×50 @ :50 (25 catch up, 25 fingertip drag)

4×50 @ :60 (25 Tarzan, 25 3-6-3 drill)

4×50 @ :60 (25 fist drill, 25 underwater recovery)

8×25 @ :30 (IM order, all drill)

6×225 @ 3:30 (75 free, 75 IM, 75 free)

50 easy

200 sprint! (broken into: 12.5, 12.5, 25, repeat 4x, w/:20 sec rest)

100 easy

400 drafting (if you can, swim w/2-3 other people, rotate leader after each 100)

100 easy

6×100 pull @ 1:30 (3/5, 3/7, 3/9 breathing pattern by 50)

200 cool down

*4500 Total*

B:

500 warm up

4×50 @ 1:05 (25 right arm, 25 left arm)

4×50 @ 1:05 (25 catch up, 25 fingertip drag)

4×50 @ 1:10 (25 Tarzan, 25 3-6-3 drill)

4×50 @ 1:10 (25 fist drill, 25 underwater recovery)

6×150 @ 3:15 (50 free, 50 non-free, 50 free)

50 easy

150 sprint! (broken into: 12.5 12.5, 25, repeat 4x, w/:20 sec rest)

100 easy

6×75 pull @ 1:30 (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 25)

200 cool down

*3200 Total*

C:

400 warm up

4×50 w/ 15 sec rest (25 right arm, 25 left arm)

4×50 w/ 15 sec rest (25 catch up, 25 fingertip drag)

4×50 w/ 15 sec rest (25 Tarzan, 25 3-6-3 drill)

4×50 w/ 15 sec rest (25 fist drill, 25 underwater recovery)

6×100 w/ 40 sec rest (75 free, 25 non-free)

100 easy

6×75 pull w/ 30 rest (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 25)

100 cool down

*2400 Total*

Drills

Fist Drill:

Swim regular freestyle. Ball your hands into fists and work on high elbow catch and pull under the water.

Finger-Tip Drag:

Swim regular freestyle. When your arm is out of the water (recovery phase) keep your elbow pointed toward the sky and your fingertips pointing down toward the water. Allow your fingertips (about 1/2 inch) to drag through the water from your hips all the way past your head.

Catch-Up:

Swim regular freestyle. As you take a stroke with your right arm, keep your left arm extended forward in the water. Complete the stroke with your right arm and after it enters the water above your head, tap your left hand. This signals the start of the stroke with your left arm. Keep your right arm extended forward in the water until the left stroke is completed and hands tap together.

Tarzan Drill:

Swim freestyle with your head out of the water. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water. Keep your head out of the water for the entire 25 to strengthen your neck muscles for triathlon swimming!

3-6-3:

Take three strokes and pause on your right side with right arm extended forward and your left arm lying on left side. Remain in this position for six kicks. Take three more strokes and pause on your left side for six kicks. Repeat.